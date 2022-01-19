What's happening around Lake Geneva this weekend: Ice golf, bridal expo, Mamma Mia! & more

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

8 things to do this weekend

Cardboard Creatures with LGPD — Friday, Jan. 21, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Lake Geneva City Hall, 626 Geneva St., Lake Geneva, 262-249-5299. Visit Lake Geneva Public Library Facebook page for more details.

Build cardboard creatures from kits with Lake Geneva police officers. Spaces are limited, sign up online or call. For children ages 6 to 14.

Unexpectedly Agatha: A Chat with Agatha Christie — Jan. 21, 1 to 2 p.m., Aram Public Library, aramlibrary.org.

Chris Brookes gives a first-person portrayal of the famous writer at this free event on the main floor of the library.

Fifth Annual Winter Classic Ice Golf Tournament — Saturday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m., Lauderdale Landing, W5625 Westshore Drive, Elkhorn.

Bring your mightiest iron to hit tennis balls at an event in which proceeds will go to the Lauderdale Lakeriders Snowmobile Club. Cost $5 per person, $20 per team. Also meat raffles. To sign up, see a Lauderdale Landing bartender.

Ice Princess Brunches — Saturdays and Sundays, Jan. 22, 23, 29 and 30; 9:30 a.m., Geneva National Resort, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., town of Geneva, genevanationalresort.com.

Recurring weekend events feature ice princesses, snowmen, a majestic menu and frozen photo opportunities for a unique fairytale experience.

Each event begins with photos with Elsa and Anna from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., with the brunch buffet opening. Storytime with Elsa and Anna is at 11 a.m., which is also when the brunch buffet closes.

Cost is $50 for adults, $35 for ages 4 to 10, complimentary for ages 3 and younger. Visit website to purchase tickets.

Lake Geneva Winter Bridal Expo — Jan. 22, 10 a.m., Riviera Ballroom, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Mix and mingle with the area’s top wedding professionals and vendors. Free to register. Also, the expo can be accessed online for free. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more details.

Sing-along Film: ‘Mamma Mia!” — Jan. 22, 3 p.m., Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater, uww.edu/youngauditorium.

Sing along to “Dancing Queen,” “S.O.S.” and more from the film based on the Broadway smash musical. Free event. As of this writing, tickets were limited. Visit website for details.

Live Comedy’s Back — Jan. 22, shows 6 and 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop’s Grapevine Theatre, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com.

Featuring Joe Degand, Mike Fountain and Katie Meiners. Ages 21 and up only. Strong language. Tickets $25 plus tax.

Florentine Children’s Opera — Sunday, Jan. 23, 3 p.m., Young Auditorium, uww.edu/youngauditorium.

A child-friendly version of a famous opera, recommended for ages 5 to 10. Prices $5 adults, $3 ages 2 to 12, free for those younger than 2.

Also happening

Friday Afternoon Club — Friday, Jan. 21, 4 p.m., Inspiration Ministries, N2270 Highway 67, Walworth. Visit GLAS: Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM Facebook page for details.

A chance to meet Kristin Baker, an Indiana University doctorate student who has been working on GLAS’ Galaxy Domino project, at the GLAS main office. Event can be via Zoom or in person.

Victorian Surgery — Saturday, Jan. 22, 1 p.m., Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., Burlington, burlingtonlibrary.org.

Local resident and business owner Melinda Mitchell will present information on the topic. Free event, registration requested. Register online at library’s website.

Bowling For Babies — Jan. 22, 3 p.m., Delavan Lanes, 509 S. 7th St., Delavan. Visit ND Guardians Facebook page for more information.

Also includes raffles and a chili cook-off. Cost is $10 per bowler, $5 per non-bowler. To enter the cook-off, fee is $25. Cash prizes will be awarded to the creators of the best chili. Email donna@ndwomensclinic.com to enter the cook-off.

Purchase tickets at New Day Women’s Clinic, 324 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Hours are Monday, 9 a.m. to noon; Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lakeland Audubon Society Chapter Meeting — Tuesday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m., Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Includes a talk about snowy owls. Free, open to the public.

Game of Thrones Trivia — Wednesday, Jan. 26, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy, easttroy.org/events.

Second Annual Fishing Derby — Saturday, Jan. 29, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Browns Lake. Visit Burlington Lions Club’s Facebook page for more details.

The Burlington Lions Club is planning to have a tent on the ice, selling coffee and donuts. There will be hourly booze and meat raffles during the event, which offers cash prizes for walleye, Northern, bass and other fish.

Tickets available at Reineman’s True Value, 417 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington; and at Merten’s Auto & Towing, 389 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington.

2022 Abominable Snow Race — Jan. 29, heats start 8 a.m., Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures, N3232 County Road H, Suite 1, Town of Geneva, abominablesnowrace.com.

Combining a technical trail race with high-intensity interval training, the race includes a 4- to 6-mile course with over 20 winter-themed obstacles.

Race organizers have teamed up with Lake Geneva Food Pantry to “Stomp Out Hunger.” The event will attempt to raise $3,000 for the pantry.

Registration is open. As of press time, there were less than 100 spots left. Pricing ranges from $80 to $124. Visit website to register and for more details.

Early packet pickup is Friday, Jan. 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Trunk H, town of Geneva. Includes music, bar, food, coffee shop and accepting Stomp Out Hunger donations.

