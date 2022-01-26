What's happening around Lake Geneva this weekend: Stargazing, the Abominable Snow Race & more

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

5 things to do the rest of this week

Night Hike & Stargazing — Wednesday, Jan. 26, 6:30 p.m., Helen Rohner Children’s Fishing Park, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Visit glaseducation.org to register.

Intended for ages 7 to 15, but fun for the whole family. Geneva Lake Conservancy and GLAS Education host a hike through the park, listening for owls and other nocturnal mammals.

The hike will lead to the Observatory Deck in Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, where participants will view the night sky through a telescope.

Ice Castles — Open every day except Tuesdays, Geneva National Resort & Club, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., Town of Geneva, icecastles.com/wisconsin or genevanationalresort.com.

An ice maze, horse-drawn sleigh rides, an arctic alcove, numerous slides, tunnels, caverns and more in and around a structure about an acre in size, made of around 10,000 icicles.

The weather-dependent attraction is one of the most popular in the Lake Geneva area during winter. As of this writing, all general time slots were sold out, but some VIP Arctic Alcove spots were still available for $450.

General admission for ages 12 and up is $21 Mondays through Thursdays, $27 Fridays through Sundays.

For ages 4 to 11, general admission is $16 Mondays through Thursdays, $22 Fridays through Sundays.

Prices are subject to change. Ice Castles recommends purchasing advance tickets online for guaranteed entry and lowest price.

2022 Abominable Snow Race — Jan. 29, heats start 8 a.m., Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures, N3232 County Road H, Suite 1, Town of Geneva, abominablesnowrace.com.

Combining a technical trail race with high-intensity interval training, the race is nearly 6 miles long, with 25 winter-themed obstacles.

According to the Abominable Snow Race Facebook page, there will be 1,000 “yetis” competing in the event.

Race organizers have teamed up with Lake Geneva Food Pantry to “Stomp Out Hunger.” The event will attempt to raise $3,000 for the pantry.

Early packet pickup is Friday, Jan. 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Trunk H, town of Geneva. Includes music, bar, food, coffee shop and accepting Stomp Out Hunger donations.

Winter Fun Day — Saturday, Jan. 29, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Lutherdale, N7891 Highway 12, Elkhorn. Call 262-742-2352 to register. More info: lutherdale.org/upcoming-events-1.

Reserve a two-hour time slot to play in the snow at the retreat, camp and conference center.

Lutherdale has equipment to toboggan, snowshoe, build snow forts and more. There is also a winter scavenger hunt on the center’s 52-acre site.

Cost is $12 per adult, $5 for ages 12 and younger. Ages 17 and younger must be supervised by an adult.

Ice Princess Brunches — Saturdays and Sundays, Jan. 29 and 30 and Feb. 5 and 6; 9:30 a.m., Geneva National Resort, genevanationalresort.com.

Recurring weekend events feature ice princesses, snowmen, a majestic menu and frozen photo opportunities for a unique fairytale experience.

Each event begins with photos with Elsa and Anna from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., with the brunch buffet opening. Storytime with Elsa and Anna is at 11 a.m., which is also when the brunch buffet closes.

Cost is $50 for adults, $35 for ages 4 to 10, complimentary for ages 3 and younger. Visit website to purchase tickets.

Also happening

Second Annual Fishing Derby — Saturday, Jan. 29, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Browns Lake. Visit Burlington Lions Club’s Facebook page for more details.

The Burlington Lions Club is planning to have a tent on the ice, selling coffee and donuts. There will be hourly booze and meat raffles during the event, which offers cash prizes for walleye, Northern, bass and other fish.

Tickets available at Reineman’s True Value, 417 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington; and at Merten’s Auto & Towing, 389 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington.

Radar Run — Jan. 29, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Turtle Lake Tap, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan. Visit Delavan Williams Bay Sno-Buddies Facebook page.

Snowmobile run, must have tethers to participate. Exit Plan will perform. Also raffle baskets and 50/50 raffles.

Hosted by the Sno-Buddies and the Elkhorn Sno-Drifters.

Everybody Gets Lei’d Luau Party — Jan. 29, 9 p.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva, thumbsuplakegeneva.com.

Annual Hawaiian luau features over 200 free leis, while supplies last. Women wearing their favorite swimwear receive half off drinks all night long.

Lake Geneva Winterfest — Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 2 to 6; the Riviera, Flat Iron Park and Downtown Lake Geneva.

The 27th Annual Winterfest returns with the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship, Downtown Ice Sculpture Walk, Bonfires on the Beach and more.

See special Winterfest section in this week’s Resorter for more information.

49th Triangle Sportsmen’s Annual Jamboree — Saturday, Feb. 5, registration 5:30 a.m., event runs 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lindey’s On Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy, www.trianglesportsmensclub.com or Lindey’s Facebook page.

Ice fishing contest, raffles, silent auction, hourly prizes and more. Cash raffle at 5 p.m.

Top pay outs for $75 for northern, walleye and bass; $30 for crappies, bluegill and perch.

Ages 15 and younger enter for free.

Winter Snolf — Feb. 5, noon to 4 p.m., Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn. More info: evergreengolf.com.

Snow golfing, food, prizes and more outdoor fun. Reservations required by Jan. 28. Email kate@elkhornchamber.com.

Cost is $100 for a four-person team and lunch buffet, $10 for lunch only.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.