What's happening around Lake Geneva this weekend: Winter jamboree, Lego festival & more

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

5 things to do this weekend

Aquaducks Winter Jamboree — Saturday, Jan. 15, from sunrise to 3 p.m., Einer Fischer Park, 30526 Durand Ave., Burlington, aquaducks.org/winter-jamboree or visit the Browns Lake Aquaducks Facebook page for more details.

Ice fishing tournament, family games, raffles and more.

The grand raffle prizes are a StrikeMaster Lithium 40V Auger and a Clam C-560 Thermal Hub Ice Shelter.

Cash prizes in the tournament include $100 for Northern, $50 for bass and $30 for panfish.

Registration is $20 for early birds, $25 day of the event. Tickets include one free drink at Beachview Bar, 30427 Durand Ave., Burlington.

Purchase tickets at Beachview or from a member of the Browns Lake Aquaducks.

Lakeside Brick Festival — Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 15 and 16, The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, theabbeyresort.com.

A weekend of Lego-related fun is planned at The Abbey Resort.

Multiple rooms of Lego exhibits built by fans and hobbyists are expected to be accessible during the event.

There are also a few workshops — “Vignettes: Telling a Story in a Small Space,” “Introduction to Scales, More Than Minifigs!” and “Brick Basics: Brick Up!”

Festival admission is $10. Each workshop also costs $10 to attend.

Visit The Abbey’s website to purchase tickets and for more details.

Ice Princess Brunches — Starting Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 15 and 16, 9:30 a.m., Geneva National Resort, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., town of Geneva, genevanationalresort.com.

Recurring weekend events feature ice princesses, snowmen, a majestic menu and frozen photo opportunities for a unique fairytale experience.

Each event begins with photos with Elsa and Anna from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., with the brunch buffet opening. Storytime with Elsa and Anna is at 11 a.m., which is also when the brunch buffet closes.

Cost is $50 for adults, $35 for ages 4 to 10, complimentary for ages 3 and younger. Visit website to purchase tickets.

Indoor Market — Jan. 15, 10 a.m. to noon, Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, 431 W. Center St., Whitewater, downtownwhitewater.com.

Area farmers, food carts, artisans and other vendors in the community get together.

Snowshoe Hike & Bonfire — Jan. 15, 6 to 8 p.m., Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay, bigfootrecreation.org.

A full moon hike in the woods with hot chocolate, s’mores and a bonfire. Snowshoes provided. Cost $10 per hiker.

Also happening

Comedy — Wednesday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m., East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy. A night of laughs presented by Indoor Kid Comedy. Free to attend.

Organizing Stuff with Jennifer Raschig — Friday, Jan. 14, 10:30 a.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, aramlibrary.org.

Raschig, who owns More Than Organizing in Rome, Wisconsin, will discuss how to start organizing.

Bowling For Athletics — Saturday, Jan. 15, 2 p.m., Towne & Country Lanes, 264 S. Pine St., Burlington. Visit the Catholic Central High School page for more details and to purchase tickets.

Support the school’s athletics program by bowling. Cost is $25 per bowler, for three games. Also raffles and a silent auction.

Tarot Card Readings — Sunday, Jan. 16, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com. Call 262-348-9463 for reservations. Readings by Kelly. Cost is $35 for 30 minutes.

Diabetes — Tuesday, Jan. 18, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Aram Public Library, aramlibrary.org.

Kari Marconnet, an Advocate Aurora Health Diabetes Educator, will discuss signs and types of diabetes, how to avoid diabetes and other related topics. Program available via Zoom or in person at the library. Register to attend via Zoom through Aram’s website.

Unexpectedly Agatha: A Chat with Agatha Christie — Friday, Jan. 21, 1 to 2 p.m., Aram Public Library, aramlibrary.org.

Chris Brookes gives a first-person portrayal of the famous writer at this free event on the main floor of the library.

Friday Afternoon Club — Friday, Jan. 21, 4 p.m., Inspiration Ministries, N2270 Highway 67, Walworth. Visit GLAS: Geneva Lake Astrophysics and STEAM Facebook page for details.

A chance to meet Kristin Baker, an Indiana University doctorate student who has been working on GLAS’ Galaxy Domino project, at the GLAS main office. Event can be via Zoom or in person.

Third Annual Lake Geneva Winter Bridal Expo — Saturday, Jan. 22, 10 a.m., The Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Mix and mingle with the area’s top wedding professionals and vendors. Free to register. Also, the expo can be accessed online for free. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more details.

Bowling For Babies — Jan. 22, 3 p.m., Delavan Lanes, 509 S. 7th St., Delavan. Visit ND Guardians Facebook page for more information.

The “strikingly fun” family event also includes raffles and a chili cook-off.

Cost is $10 per bowler, $5 per non-bowler. To enter the cook-off, fee is $25. Cash prizes will be awarded to the creators of the best chili. Email donna@ndwomensclinic.com to enter the cook-off.

Purchase tickets at New Day Women’s Clinic, 324 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Hours are Monday, 9 a.m. to noon; Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Live Comedy’s Back — Jan. 22, shows 6 and 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop’s Grapevine Theatre, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, thebottleshoplakegeneva.com.

Featuring Joe Degand, Mike Fountain and Katie Meiners. Ages 21 and up only. Strong language. Tickets $25 plus tax.

