What's happening in Lake Geneva Jan. 5-11, Lake Geneva Social Club kicks off its 2022 restaurant tour

The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Two things to do next Tuesday

Usually, the weekends are busy and Tuesday is mellow, but this week, the event schedule has it reversed. Here are a couple of things happening Tuesday night, Jan. 11.

Lake Geneva Social Club Night Out — Tuesday, Jan. 11, 5 to 8 p.m. Crafted Italia at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva. Visit Lake Geneva Social Club’s Facebook page for more details.

The club kicks off its 2022 Nights Out tour at Crafted Italia, where participants will enjoy a warm fire, comfort food and a full bar. Chefs will prepare appetizer samples. Guests will receive a free appetizer voucher to use in the future. Ages 21 and older welcome to participate in free event. Register through club’s Facebook page.

JTM First Gala Event — Jan. 11, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, jtme.

org.

Join The Movement To Stop Human Trafficking is having a winter wonderland with farm-to-table hors d’oeuvres and desserts, a silent auction, and guest speaker Theresa Flores, author of “The Slave Across the Street.”

General ticket $75. For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit the website.

Also happening

Cookie Clean Up — Wednesday, Jan. 5, 5 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan, 262-725-6747, delavanlakestore.com.

Trivia Night — Thursday, Jan. 6, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois. Trivia is free. Weekly prizes are Rush Creek gift cards.

Card Games — Friday, Jan. 7, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Bridge, gin rummy or poker. Part of the Aging Well Series at Aram. Participants are asked to stay 6 feet apart and regularly wash their hands. Masks required.

Men’s Breakfast — Saturday, Jan. 8, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Bloomfield. A meal with coffee and juice, plus fellowship with other men of all ages.

Line Dancing with Terri — Jan. 8, 11:30 a.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Adults only class with Terri DellaMaria, a fitness trainer who works at the library. Learn the Cha Cha Slide, the Cupid Shuffle and more.

Kendra’s Birthday Luau/Hawaiian Party — Jan. 8, 6 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 262-725-6747, delavanlakestore.com.

Adult crafting sessions — Monday and Thursday, Jan. 10 and 13, 5:30 p.m., Aram Public Library, aramlibrary.org. Space is limited. Call 262-728-3111 to register.

Pack the Place — Monday, Jan. 10, 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., Delavan Christian School, 848 Oak St., Delavan, 262-728-5667, info@delavanchristianschool.org.

Make donations to benefit Walworth County’s Tree House Child & Family Center and watch the Delavan Christian School Panthers play basketball against the Mt. Zion Christian School. Anyone who provides a donation will be entered into the halftime raffle.

Items to donate include sensory toys; gift cards for gas, grocery stores and Kohl’s; and individually wrapped snacks that are not expired.

Donations can also be dropped off before the event at Delavan Christian School. Call or email for more details.

Snowman Painting Class — Jan. 11, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Badger High School Commons, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva, lakegenevaschools.com.

Tiffany Fisher, of Blue Violet Inspiration LLC, will lead a class. No experience necessary. Cost $22 per painter, plus $5 material fee.

Social Justice Book Club — Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2 to 3 p.m., Aram Public Library, 404 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan. Call 262-728-3111 or visit Aram’s Facebook page to register. January’s book is “Nomadland” by Jessica Bruder.

Comedy — Jan. 12, 7 p.m., East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy. A night of laughs presented by Indoor Kid Comedy. Free to attend.

Organizing Stuff with Jennifer Raschig — Friday, Jan. 14, 10:30 a.m., Aram Public Library, aramlibrary.org.

Raschig — owner of More Than Organizing in Rome, Wisconsin — will share thoughts on how one can present their best self every day, get out of their comfort zone and learn how to start organizing.

Lego Weekend — Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 15 and 16, The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, theabbeyresort.com.

A weekend full of activities for Lego enthusiasts of all ages. Visit website for updates.

Snowshoe Hike & Bonfire — Saturday, Jan. 15, 6 to 8 p.m., Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay, bigfootrecreation.org.

A full moon hike in the woods with hot chocolate, s’mores and a bonfire. Snowshoes provided. Cost $10 per hiker.

