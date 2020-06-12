What's playing at Emagine?

TOWN OF LYONS — Emagine Geneva Lakes is rolling out the classics along with some more recent films since reopening June 1.
Each week, the theater roster has included a variety of films, rated PG to R.
Films showing until Friday, June 12, include “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “The Big Lebowski,” “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial,” “Jaws” and the “Back to the Future” trilogy.
Starting June 12 are some cinema classics along with more recent Hollywood blockbusters.
Below is a rundown of the June 12 schedule.
“National Lampoon’s Animal House,” 1978, rated R: Set in 1962, this college-centered comedy made John Belushi a star. The “Saturday Night Live” alum broke out among a cast that included Donald Sutherland and — in his first film role — Kevin Bacon.
In the film, the students at Delta House spend more time partying, playing pranks and sleeping with each other than they do in class. So, famously, the dean places the fraternity on “double secret probation,” which prompts a toga party, then the sabotaging of a parade. Often emulated, never duplicated, “Animal House” has withstood the test of time.
“Raiders of the Lost Ark,” 1981, PG: This collaboration from Steven Spielberg and George Lucas gave us Indiana Jones, one of the most beloved action heroes in cinema. The plot: In 1936, an archaeologist tries to find an important artifact before the Nazis.
While the world saw Harrison Ford play Han Solo before he took up the hat and whip as Indy, this is the role that made Ford a household name. Also playing at Emagine: “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.”
“Wizard of Oz,” 1939, PG: The oldest film on the schedule remains a prominent reference point in pop culture. Starring Judy Garland as a girl who discovers she’s not in Kansas anymore, the musical fantasy was a nominee for a Best Picture Oscar. Instead, it won two music Oscars, including one for Best Original Song for “Over the Rainbow.”
“Bad Boys For Life,” 2020, R: Back in January, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited for this third entry into the “Bad Boys” franchise. Seventeen years since “Bad Boys II,” the Miami detectives go against a drug-dealing mother-and-son pair.
“Kung Fu Panda,” 2008, PG: Animated feature about a lowly Kung Fu fan whose destiny is to save China from a menacing villain. Cast includes Jack Black, Angelina Jolie, Ian McShane, Dustin Hoffman, Jackie Chan and Seth Rogan. While it draws more from classic martial arts films than most children’s movies, the first “Panda” has more heart than kicks.
“1917,” 2019, R: This film won three Oscars, including one for cinematography. Made to seem as if it unfolds in a single take, the World War I film follows two British soldiers as they attempt to deliver information that could save an isolated regiment.
“Jurassic Park,” 1993, PG-13: Spielberg’s film version of the Michael Crichton best-selling novel about a theme park of cloned dinosaurs broke box-office records upon its release. Starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.
“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” 2004, PG: Third film in the series based on the popular books by J.K. Rowling. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and a host of talented character actors.
“Aquaman,” 2018, PG-13: Perhaps more known for his horror projects, director James Wan brought the DC Comics super hero to the big screen, with Jason Momoa in the titular role. Also starring Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren and Randall Park.
“Sing,” 2016, PG: Charming animated film centered around a singing competition. The cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane and Scarlett Johansson.
At Emagine, tickets for all screenings are now $5 each.
Visit emagine-entertainment.com for showtimes, to purchase tickets and schedule updates.
