What's playing at Emagine?

While the world saw Harrison Ford play Han Solo before he took up the hat and whip as Indy, this is the role that made Ford a household name. Also playing at Emagine: “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.”

“Wizard of Oz,” 1939, PG: The oldest film on the schedule remains a prominent reference point in pop culture. Starring Judy Garland as a girl who discovers she’s not in Kansas anymore, the musical fantasy was a nominee for a Best Picture Oscar. Instead, it won two music Oscars, including one for Best Original Song for “Over the Rainbow.”

“Bad Boys For Life,” 2020, R: Back in January, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited for this third entry into the “Bad Boys” franchise. Seventeen years since “Bad Boys II,” the Miami detectives go against a drug-dealing mother-and-son pair.

“Kung Fu Panda,” 2008, PG: Animated feature about a lowly Kung Fu fan whose destiny is to save China from a menacing villain. Cast includes Jack Black, Angelina Jolie, Ian McShane, Dustin Hoffman, Jackie Chan and Seth Rogan. While it draws more from classic martial arts films than most children’s movies, the first “Panda” has more heart than kicks.