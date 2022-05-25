Where to find Memorial Day events in the Lake Geneva area May 30

Several Lake Geneva area communities are having Memorial Day ceremonies to remember those who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The following Memorial Day ceremonies are scheduled Monday, May 30.

There are parades, observances and speeches planned in Lake Geneva, Genoa City, Elkhorn, East Troy, Williams Bay, Burlington, Darien and other communities.

Following are the Memorial Day events at some of these places.

Burlington

Observance sponsored by the Marine Corps League will be at 9 a.m., at Veterans Park at Echo Lake, 595 Milwaukee Ave.

The Burlington Veterans Honor Squad will be at the waterfront. Boy Scout Troop 336 will lay a wreath in the water to honor veterans who lost their lives at sea. The Honor Squad will fire a volley of three.

From there, participants will proceed to the monument and bed of crosses in the park, where a chaplain will recite a prayer and place a wreath. The Honor Squad will fire another volley of three.

Services will continue at Burlington, St. Mary’s and St. Charles cemeteries.

Darien

The Wilkins-Kelly American Legion Post 450 and Color Guard will march at 10 a.m. from the Darien Public Works building, 323 W. Madison St., to the Darien Cemetery, Highway 14.

At the cemetery, flags will be set and there will be prayers, a firing squad and guest speakers. The Women’s Auxiliary will set a wreath.

Those who attend the ceremony are also invited to attend other post ceremonies that day at cemeteries in Fairfield and Allens Grove.

Delavan

The approximately mile-long Memorial Day parade starts at 9 a.m. It begins at the corner of Main Street and Walworth Avenue, heading down Walworth onto 7th Street to Spring Grove Cemetery, where there will be a ceremony at the Civil War Memorial Monument.

If rain, the ceremony will occur at Phoenix Middle School.

East Troy

The American Legion Loomis-Martin Post 188 and East Troy VFW Post 7501 have a Memorial Day observance at 11 a.m.

Elkhorn

A Memorial Day parade in Downtown Elkhorn starts at 10:30 a.m., followed by a special service in Veterans Park by the memorial.

Genoa City

The Sponholtz-Deignan American Legion Post 183 will host a program at 10 a.m. at Brookwood Elementary School, 630 Kossuth St.

Participating in the program are area Boy and Girl Scouts, the Genoa City Lions Club and the Brookwood band. Pat Holder will recite the order that created Memorial Day and the poem “In Flanders Field.”

After the program, participants will head to the Broken Spoke Tavern and Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, where there will be a casting of the wreath in Nippersink Creek.

Lake Geneva

Memorial Day parade starts at 10 a.m., at the corner of Broad and Wisconsin streets, near Horticultural Hall. It proceeds down Broad to Wrigley Drive, ending at the Brunk Pavilion in Flat Iron Park.

A short ceremony will follow, featuring performances by Lake Geneva Middle School’s sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade and the Badger High School marching bands and the Country Gentlemen.

If the parade is rained out, there will be a ceremony instead at the Lake Geneva Middle School gym at 10:15 a.m.

Lyons

Memorial Day service 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Williams Bay

Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 has a parade and ceremony starting at 10:30 a.m.

The parade kicks off at Clover and Cherry streets, leading to the Veterans Memorial on East Geneva Street, in Edgewater Park.

The Williams Bay High School Band, Choir and History Club; the Williams Bay Historical Society, Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy and numerous other organizations are expected to participate.

A 25-minute ceremony is set for 11 a.m. at the memorial. There will be a wreath-laying ceremony and a reading of “In Flanders Field.” The Williams Bay High School Band will play “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “On Wisconsin” and “Taps.” The high school choir will also perform.

