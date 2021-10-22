Where to find scares on Halloween weekend in Lake Geneva area

Haunted Hayride/Haunted Hay Barn — Oct. 29 to 31; 6 p.m. to midnight for the hayride, 6 to 11 p.m. for the barn; Dan Patch Stables, Grand Geneva Way. For the hayrides, kid-friendly rides last from 6 p.m. until dark, around 7 p.m. Cost: $20 adults, $10 ages 4 to 10, 3 and younger free. For the barn, cost is $10 per person, free for ages 5 and younger. Visit danpatchstables.com.

American Horrors Film Festival — Oct. 30 and 31, Emagine Geneva Lakes, 2565 Highway 120. Now in its fifth year, the horror film screening event has various short and feature length movies on its schedule, including “Streets of the Dead,” “Sleep. Walk. Kill.” and “The History of Metal & Horror.” Note: Schedule subject to change, ticket prices unavailable as of press time. Visit the American Horrors Film Festival Facebook page for updates.

Trick or treat — Oct. 30, 2 to 5 p.m.

Halloween Party — Oct. 30, 5 to 7 p.m., Lyons Center School, 1622 Mill St. Spooky cupcake decorating, crafts, costume contest, hot dogs, chips and hot chocolate. Movie will be shown on a big screen. Visit the Town of Lyons-Halloween Activities Facebook page for more information.

City of Delavan