Where to find scares on Halloween weekend in Lake Geneva area

Haunted houses, trick or treating and horror movies are all part of the Lake Geneva area’s ways to celebrate Halloween this year.
From family-friendly frights to adults-only parties and a local film festival, here is a breakdown by community of some of the fun to be had over Halloween weekend, from Friday, Oct. 29, to Sunday, Oct. 31.
Lake Geneva
Halloween Party — Oct. 30, 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road. Costumes, plus live music by Grateful Dead tribute act Head’s All Empty. Visit studiowinery.com for more details.
Halloween Movie and Costume Party — Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive. First, a screening of the 1982 film “Poltergeist” in the lakefront garden. Then, hors d’oeuvres, costume contest, dancing and more. Cost $25 per person, which includes a welcome cocktail. Call 262-248-4700 for tickets and more information.
Trick or treat — Oct. 31, noon to 4 p.m.
Trunk or treat — Oct. 31, noon to 1:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 1101 Logan St., Lake Geneva. Treats and games.
Town of Lyons
Haunted Hayride/Haunted Hay Barn — Oct. 29 to 31; 6 p.m. to midnight for the hayride, 6 to 11 p.m. for the barn; Dan Patch Stables, Grand Geneva Way. For the hayrides, kid-friendly rides last from 6 p.m. until dark, around 7 p.m. Cost: $20 adults, $10 ages 4 to 10, 3 and younger free. For the barn, cost is $10 per person, free for ages 5 and younger. Visit danpatchstables.com.
American Horrors Film Festival — Oct. 30 and 31, Emagine Geneva Lakes, 2565 Highway 120. Now in its fifth year, the horror film screening event has various short and feature length movies on its schedule, including “Streets of the Dead,” “Sleep. Walk. Kill.” and “The History of Metal & Horror.” Note: Schedule subject to change, ticket prices unavailable as of press time. Visit the American Horrors Film Festival Facebook page for updates.
Trick or treat — Oct. 30, 2 to 5 p.m.
Halloween Party — Oct. 30, 5 to 7 p.m., Lyons Center School, 1622 Mill St. Spooky cupcake decorating, crafts, costume contest, hot dogs, chips and hot chocolate. Movie will be shown on a big screen. Visit the Town of Lyons-Halloween Activities Facebook page for more information.
City of Delavan
Boos & Brews Cruise — Oct. 29 and 30, 7 to 9 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St. Take a Delavan Lake cruise aboard the Lake Lawn Queen, where there will be a costume contest, prizes and a DJ. Adults only. Cost $35 per person. Visit lakelawnresort.com.
Spooktacular Family Halloween Lake Tour — Oct. 31, noon to 2 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort. This one, the whole family can enjoy. Featuring tunes, magic and fun by Mr. Pickles, plus costume prizes, hot dogs, trick-or-treat goodies and more. Visit lakelawnresort.com.
Trick or treat — Oct. 31, 4 to 6 p.m.
Town of Delavan
Scary-oke — Oct. 29, 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive. Karaoke by people in Halloween costumes.
Monster Bash — Oct. 30, 7 p.m., Rosewood, 2484 County Road O South. Chef-attended pizza station from 7 to 8 p.m., live music by Mark, Gretch & Jen from 8 to 10 p.m., $100 costume contest and more. Tickets $20. Visit rosewoodwi.com.
Trick or treat — Oct. 31, noon to 3 p.m.
East Troy
Walk of Terror — Oct. 29 and 30, 7 to 11 p.m., 3072 Graydon Ave. Get scared for a good cause! This year, the haunted house attraction is raising money for the East Troy Area Intergenerational Community Center. Tickets $15 for the full haunt experience, $30 for VIP Fast-Pass to skip the line. Visit thewalkofterror.com.
Howlween Bash — Oct. 30, 2 to 6 p.m., East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St. Pumpkin painting, Halloween movies, candy, raffle baskets, face painting and a dog costume contest. Costume judging 4 p.m. Awards and raffle 4:30 p.m.
Trick or treat — Oct. 31, 5 to 7 p.m.
Genoa City
Halloween Bash — Oct. 30, Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road. Pumpkin carving, scarecrow and costume contests, plus drink specials and live DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight. Scarecrows must be brought to Broken Spoke between Oct. 24 and 29, while pumpkins can be turned in between Oct. 27 and 29. Haunted happy hour 3 to 5 p.m. Call 262-295-8535 for details.
Halloween Party — Oct. 30, 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road. Costume contest with cash prizes, music, giveaways and raffles.
Trick or treat — Oct. 31, 4 to 7 p.m.
Bloomfield
Annex Annual Hayride — Oct. 30, 2:30 p.m., The Annex Grill & Spirits, 39918 93rd St. Cost $20. Sign up with any Annex bartender. Participants encouraged to dress up. Party will follow. Visit The Annex Facebook page.
Ghouls Night Out Halloween Party — Oct. 30, 9 p.m., The Rock Bar II, N1530 Powers Lake Road. Costume contest, music by DJ Red Deville.
Trick or treat — Oct. 31, 4 to 7 p.m.
Whitewater
Friday Night Flicks — Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m., Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St. A horror double feature: 1968’s “Night of the Living Dead” and 1959’s “The House on Haunted Hill.” Free for Young Auditorium members, $3 for the general public. Visit uww.edu.
Halloween Pancake Breakfast — Oct. 31, 8 to 11 a.m., Whitewater Lions Clubhouse, N7462 Kettle Moraine Drive. Drive-thru only for eggs, pancakes and sausage. Price: Freewill donation. Also Lions Club’s Roaring 50/50 Raffle. Tickets $15 each, or five for $20. Visit the club’s Facebook page for more information.
Trick or treat — Oct. 31, 4 to 7 p.m.
Walworth
Halloween Costume Contest for Pets — Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Pet Gourmet, 541 Kenosha St., Suite E. Bring a pet to the store for a picture to be voted on through Pet Gourmet’s Facebook page. Visitors receive free sample treat. Cider, donuts and coffee also available.
Trick or treat — Oct. 31, 4 to 6 p.m.
Williams Bay
Boo In The Bay — Oct. 30. Pumpkin races 11 a.m. at Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W. Geneva St. Races will occur on Elm Street, behind the library. Enchanted Walk 5 to 7 p.m. at Lions Field House, 270 Elkhorn Road.
Trick or treat — Oct. 31, 4 to 7 p.m.
Town of Geneva
DJ’s Halloween Party — Oct. 30, 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive. Music by DJ Joe. Costume contest 11 p.m. First drink free for anyone in costume.
Trick or treat — Oct. 31, 1 to 5 p.m.
Burlington
Spooky City — Oct. 30, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., downtown Burlington. Coffin races, trick-or-treating downtown, costume parade, hayrides, street entertainment, free movie. Visit the Spooky City Facebook page for more information.
Trick or treat — Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Town of Linn
Halloween Party — Oct. 30, noon to 2 p.m., Town of Linn Fire & EMS, N1457 Hillside Road. All-ages costume contest at 1 p.m. Games, food, goodies. Visit event page on Facebook.
Elkhorn
Trick or treat — Oct. 31, 5 to 7 p.m.
Twin Lakes
Trick or treat — Oct. 31, 4 to 7 p.m.
Darien
Trick or treat — Oct. 31, 4 to 6 p.m.