Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: April 1-10, 2021
The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Thursday, April 1

Red Rabbit 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, April 2

Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

James & Friends 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Jeff Walski 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, April 3

Hillbilly Liars 2 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.

The Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Bird & Bloom 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Suit Up! 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Doug Sheen 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake,N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, April 4

Easter with Ludy noon to 4 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Thursday, April 8

Doug Sheen 6:30 to 9 p.m., Flat Iron Tap.

Friday, April 9

Johnny Guarnieri 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling

Glenn Davis 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Gerald and Camille 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Audiobon 9 p.m., Fat Cats, 104 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Indigo Canyon 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill.

Mackenzie O’Brien Band 9 p.m., Burlington Tap and Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Bohners Lake.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, April 10

Magneen 2 p.m., Hart’s Saloon.

Under Siege 3 p.m., Cattails, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.

Rebecca & Gray Notes 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

The Folk Circus 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Rich Sawyer 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

