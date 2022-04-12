 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live music

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: April 13-23, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. Artist names below in bold.

Wednesday, April 13Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, April 14Dan Blitz — 5:30-8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Blue Rhythm Trio — 7-10 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

A Night With the King — Elvis Presley tribute starring Jonny Lyons, 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva. Tickets: $20 advance, $30 door. Visit lghom.com to purchase tickets and for more details.

Friday, April 15The Thompson Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Joey Halbur — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic night 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Who’s Who — The Who tribute. 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Opening act: Saint Tragedy. Bar and kitchen open 6 p.m. Tickets: $20 advance, $30 door. Visit lghom.com to purchase tickets and for more information.

Jazz Night — 8-11:30 p.m., The Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, April 16Bird & Bloom — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Scotty & the Bad Boys — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Matt Meyer Duo — 6-9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Yankee Cowboy 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Glenn Davis — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Carl — 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Tiny Country — 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 door. Visit lghom.com to purchase and for more details.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m. to midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Under Siege — 8 p.m. to midnight, Brittany’s New Horizons, 214 S. 7th St., Delavan.

The Walski Brothers — 9 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, April 17Blues jam with Glenn Davis — 2-6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Karen Shook — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Monday, April 18DNA 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Blues Music on the Patio with Glenn Davis & others — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Tuesday, April 19Jackie Brown — 5-8 p.m., Pier 290, for Texas Tuesday. See pier290.com for more details.

Wednesday, April 20Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, April 21Whalen & Brian Mitchell — 5:30-8 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, April 22Jesten — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

League of Erics — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

D’Lite Duo 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Forever Simon & Garfunkel — Simon & Garfunkel tribute, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58 to $76.

Open mic night 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Jazz Night — 8-11:30 p.m., The Baker House.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, April 23Matt Jaye — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Sipis & Young — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Smooth Blues Band — 6-9 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Tim Logsdon — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Cameron Webb R&B Soul Revue — dinner 6:30 p.m., show 8:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, lghom.com. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 at the door. The Southern Stop is serving dinner before the show.

Randy McCallister — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Forever Simon & Garfunkel — Simon & Garfunkel tribute, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58 to $76.

Eclectic Red 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Phil Calkins — 8-11 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Dirty Canteen — 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m. to midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Billy Garner — 8:30 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Blackwater — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

