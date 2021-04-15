Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: April 14-25, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Friday, April 16
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Lake Geneva.
Zaido Cruz 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Collins Country 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Acoustic Explosion! 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Big Al Wetzel Band 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, April 17
Austin Hopkins 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.
Mike Stoinski 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
That Gurl 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Leroy Winn Power Trio 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.
The Ivy Ford Band 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
The Sonorous Project 8 to 11 p.m., Olive Black Lounge, 5607 Broadway St., Richmond, Illinois.
Contact High 8:30 p.m. to midnight, New Horizon’s Sports Bar and Grill, 214 S. 7th St., Delavan.
Boys and Toys 8:30 p.m. Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Under Siege 9 p.m. to midnight, Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Friday, April 23
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Jeff Trudell 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Throwback Stereo 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill.
Simply Elton 9 p.m., Burlington Tap and Smokehouse.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, April 24
Carolyn Wehner 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Stella & Me 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Terry Bryne 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Big Al Wetzel Band 7 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Loriann Bowdish 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.