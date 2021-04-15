 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: April 14-25, 2021
alert
Live music

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: April 14-25, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
The Big Al Wetzel Band

The Big Al Wetzel Band is playing at Champs Sports Bar & Grill in Lake Geneva, then at Pier 290 in Williams Bay.

 File photo, Regional News

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Friday, April 16

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Lake Geneva.

Zaido Cruz 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Collins Country 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Acoustic Explosion! 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Big Al Wetzel Band 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, April 17

Austin Hopkins 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.

Mike Stoinski 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

That Gurl 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Leroy Winn Power Trio 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

The Ivy Ford Band 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

The Sonorous Project 8 to 11 p.m., Olive Black Lounge, 5607 Broadway St., Richmond, Illinois.

Contact High 8:30 p.m. to midnight, New Horizon’s Sports Bar and Grill, 214 S. 7th St., Delavan.

Boys and Toys 8:30 p.m. Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Under Siege 9 p.m. to midnight, Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Friday, April 23

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Throwback Stereo 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill.

Simply Elton 9 p.m., Burlington Tap and Smokehouse.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, April 24

Carolyn Wehner 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Stella & Me 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Terry Bryne 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Big Al Wetzel Band 7 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Loriann Bowdish 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

+11 Gallery: Big-time performers who rocked Lake Geneva area

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Officially Split

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics