Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: April 20-30, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. Artist names below in bold.

Wednesday, April 20Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, April 21Whalen & Brian Mitchell — 5:30-8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, April 22Jesten — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

League of Erics — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Josh Clark — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Forever Simon & Garfunkel — Simon & Garfunkel tribute, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58 to $76.

Open mic night — 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Jazz Night — 8-11:30 p.m., The Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, April 23Matt Jaye — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Sipis & Young — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Gebel Girls — 6-9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Smooth Blues Band — 6-9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Tim Logsdon — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Cameron Webb R&B Soul Revue — dinner 6:30 p.m., show 8:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lghom.com. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 at the door. The Southern Stop is serving dinner before the show.

Randy McCallister — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Forever Simon & Garfunkel — Simon & Garfunkel tribute, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58 to $76.

Eclectic Red — 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Phil Calkins — 8-11 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Dirty Canteen — 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m. to midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Billy Garner — 8:30 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Blackwater — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

Sunday, April 24Blues jam with Glenn Davis — 2-6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Monday, April 25The Thompson Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Blues Music on the Patio featuring Glenn Davis — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Tuesday, April 26Whalen — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Wednesday, April 27Matt Jaye — 5-8 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

The Badger Percussion Ensembles and the Badger/Lake Geneva Middle School Combos — 7 p.m., Badger Recital Hall, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva. Free performance.

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, April 28Doghouse Roses — 5:30-8 p.m., Pier 290.

Al Wetzel — 7-10 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro.

“Cry! Cry! Cry!” A Tribute to Johnny Cash — Starring Jonathon Lyons, doors open 7 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, lghom.com. Tickets: $20 advance, $30 at the door.

Friday, April 29DNA — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Zaido Cruz — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

D’Lite Duo — 6-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Pea Munny — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Open mic night — 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Jazz Night — 8-11:30 p.m., The Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Saturday, April 30Cole Brandt — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Pieptone — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

River Valley Rangers — 6-9 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Glenn Davis — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Earthmother — doors open 7:30 p.m., show starts 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, lghom.com. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 at the door.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

