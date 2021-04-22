Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: April 21-May 2, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Friday, April 23
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Lake Geneva.
Jeff Trudell 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Michael Woelfel 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Rock Central presents the Adult Rockers 7 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Throwback Stereo 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Simply Elton 9 p.m., Burlington Tap and Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Bohners Lake.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, April 24
Carolyn Wehner 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Stella & Me 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Terry Bryne 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Big Al Wetzel Band 7 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Michael Woelfel 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.
Loriann Bowdish 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Brian Steenstry 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Friday, April 30
Andy Braun 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.
Leo Fron 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, May 1
Hillbilly Liars 3 to 6 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.
Carolyn Wehner 5 to 7 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
The Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Chris Kohn 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Karen Shook 7 to 10 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.
Georgia Rae 7 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.
The Mackenzie O’Brien Band 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, May 2
Rich Sawyer brunch show 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.