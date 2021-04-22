 Skip to main content
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: April 21-May 2, 2021
Live music

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: April 21-May 2, 2021

Big Al Wetzel

Catch Big Al Wetzel April 24 at Pier 290 in Williams Bay.

 File photo, Regional News

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Friday, April 23

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Michael Woelfel 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Rock Central presents the Adult Rockers 7 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Throwback Stereo 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Simply Elton 9 p.m., Burlington Tap and Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Bohners Lake.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, April 24

Carolyn Wehner 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Stella & Me 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Terry Bryne 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Big Al Wetzel Band 7 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Michael Woelfel 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.

Loriann Bowdish 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Brian Steenstry 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Friday, April 30

Andy Braun 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Leo Fron 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, May 1

Hillbilly Liars 3 to 6 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.

Carolyn Wehner 5 to 7 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

The Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Chris Kohn 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Karen Shook 7 to 10 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Georgia Rae 7 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.

The Mackenzie O’Brien Band 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, May 2

Rich Sawyer brunch show 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

