 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: April 28-May 9, 2021
alert
Live music

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: April 28-May 9, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Friday, April 30

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Lake Geneva.

Andy Braun 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Leo Fron 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra virtual concert debuts 7:30 p.m. Ticket holders will receive link to stream performance. Single viewer ticket $13, family viewing $26. Call 262-472-2222 or visit tickets.uww.edu.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, May 1

Hillbilly Liars 3 to 6 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.

Carolyn Wehner 5 to 7 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

The Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Andy Carroll 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Smooth Blues Band 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Lucas Matthew Trio 6 p.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill, 10521 Route 47, Hebron, Illinois.

Chris Kohn 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Karen Shook 7 to 10 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Folk Circus 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.

Georgia Rae 7 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

The Mackenzie O’Brien Band 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, May 2

Rich Sawyer brunch show 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Thursday, May 6

Ghostwriter 6:30 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, May 7

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

N E W Piano Guys 7 to 10 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling. Tickets $20. Visit Rush Creek’s Facebook page for details.

Tamara Woodruff 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Bodhicitta 9 p.m., Fat Cats, 104 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, May 8

Stu the Piano Guy 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Smooth Blues Band 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Jestin Jay Trio 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tim B 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store.

Matt Meyer 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, May 9

Bird & Bloom 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Cole Brandt 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Big Al Wetzel Band 3 to 7 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Burning Man mulling mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for August
Resorter

Burning Man mulling mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for August

  • Updated

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Burning Man festival organizers have said that they are considering requiring attendees to prove they have been vaccinated for COVID-19 if the organizers move forward with plans to hold this year’s counter-culture festival in the Nevada desert.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics