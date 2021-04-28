Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: April 28-May 9, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Friday, April 30
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Lake Geneva.
Andy Braun 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Leo Fron 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra virtual concert debuts 7:30 p.m. Ticket holders will receive link to stream performance. Single viewer ticket $13, family viewing $26. Call 262-472-2222 or visit tickets.uww.edu.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, May 1
Hillbilly Liars 3 to 6 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.
Carolyn Wehner 5 to 7 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
The Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Andy Carroll 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Smooth Blues Band 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Lucas Matthew Trio 6 p.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill, 10521 Route 47, Hebron, Illinois.
Chris Kohn 7 to 10 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Karen Shook 7 to 10 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.
Folk Circus 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.
Georgia Rae 7 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.
The Mackenzie O’Brien Band 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, May 2
Rich Sawyer brunch show 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Thursday, May 6
Ghostwriter 6:30 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, May 7
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
N E W Piano Guys 7 to 10 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling. Tickets $20. Visit Rush Creek’s Facebook page for details.
Tamara Woodruff 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
Bodhicitta 9 p.m., Fat Cats, 104 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, May 8
Stu the Piano Guy 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Smooth Blues Band 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Jestin Jay Trio 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Tim B 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store.
Matt Meyer 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, May 9
Bird & Bloom 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
Cole Brandt 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Big Al Wetzel Band 3 to 7 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.