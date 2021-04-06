Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: April 7-18, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, April 7
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, April 8
Doug Sheen 6:30 to 9 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, April 9
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Lake Geneva.
Johnny Guarnieri 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Jeff Trudell 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Glenn Davis 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Gerald and Camille 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Audiobon 9 p.m., Fat Cats, 104 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Indigo Canyon 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Mackenzie O’Brien Band 9 p.m., Burlington Tap and Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Bohners Lake.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, April 10
Magneen 2 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.
Under Siege 3 p.m., Cattails, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.
Carolyn Wehner 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Rebecca & Gray Notes 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Scott Huffman Duo 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Big Al Wetzel Band 7 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
The Folk Circus 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
Rich Sawyer 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Friday, April 16
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Zaido Cruz 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Acoustic Explosion! 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
Big Al Wetzel Band 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, April 17
Austin Hopkins 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon.
Mike Stoinski 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
That Gurl 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Boys and Toys 8:30 p.m. Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Under Siege 9 p.m. to midnight, Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.