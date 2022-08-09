Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Aug. 10-20, 2022

The following information is subject to change. Tickets may be sold out by the time you read this. Artist names below in bold.

Big gigs

Wise Farm Production Roots Night — with Wise Jennings and Good Morning Bedlam. Thursday, Aug. 11, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, visitlakegeneva.com. Free show, the last in Visit Lake Geneva’s Concerts in the Park series.

Phish — Friday-Sunday, Aug. 12-14, 7 p.m., Alpine Valley Music Theatre, 2699 County Road D, East Troy. Tickets start at $49.50 through the Live Nation website, livenation.com. Search “Alpine Valley” on the site for venue information.

Infinite Journey — Journey tribute. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Covert Red — Saturday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Washington St., Delavan, phoenixparkbandshell.com. Part of the Free Concerts in the Park series.

Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra — Sunday, Aug. 14, 4 p.m., George Williams College of Aurora University, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay, musicbythelake.com. Last show in the 2022 Music By The Lake series. Tickets: $15 lawn, terrace or orchestra seats. Dress circle tickets sold out.

Bella Cain — Wednesday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m.-midnight, Lake Geneva Jaycees Entertainment Pavilion, Flat Iron Park. Part of the Jaycees Venetian Festival. Cost: $5 cover at the door. Ages 21 and older show.

Totally Neon — Thursday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m.-midnight, Lake Geneva Jaycees Entertainment Pavilion, Flat Iron Park. Part of the Jaycees Venetian Festival. Cost: $5 cover at the door. Ages 21 and older show.

Terry Barber — Freddie Mercury tribute. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 19-20, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Lunchmoney Bullies — Aug. 19, 8 p.m.-midnight, Lake Geneva Jaycees

Entertainment Pavilion, Flat Iron Park. Part of the Jaycees Venetian Festival. Cost: $5 cover at the door. Ages 21 and older show.

Terry Byrne — Aug. 20, 3-6 p.m., Lake Geneva Jaycees Entertainment Pavilion, Flat Iron Park. Part of the Jaycees Venetian Festival. Free admission.

Soul Sacrifice — Santana tribute. Saturday, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, phoenixparkbandshell.com. Part of the Free Concerts in the Park series.

Jimmy Buffett — Aug. 20, 8 p.m., Alpine Valley Music Theatre. Tickets start at $36. Search “Alpine Valley” on livenation.com for more details.

Too Hype Crew — Aug. 20, 8 p.m.-midnight, Lake Geneva Jaycees Entertainment Pavilion, Flat Iron Park. Part of the Jaycees Venetian Festival. Cost: $5 cover at the door. Ages 21 and older show.

Calendar

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Kyle on the Sax — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Indigo Canyon — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Mac Corey — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Tom Stanfield — 8-11 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Aug. 11

Cole Brandt — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Mike Van Dyke — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, Aug. 12

Bird and Bloom — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Grant Milliren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Walski — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Bahama Bob on the steel drums — 6-8 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.

The Allstars Trio — 6-9 p.m., Rusk Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

The Gravity of Youth — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Whalen — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic — 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Aug. 13

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Ludy — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 4-7 p.m., Mars Resort.

Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Four Wheel Drive — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Waiting for Morning — 6-9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Prairie Station acoustic set — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Jeremiah Fox — Elvis Presley tribute. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Tony Ocean — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Too Sick Charlie — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Marr’Lo Parada — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Aug. 14

Chris Kohn — noon-3:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Burnin’ Down the Docks — noon-5 p.m., The Abbey Resort.

Head’s All Empty — Phish pre-party. 1-4 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Bill Hill — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Indigo Canyon — 3-6 p.m., Mars Resort.

Charlie Smith — cocktail cruise on Geneva Lake. 6 p.m., Lake Geneva Cruise Line, 812 Wrigley Drive, Riviera Dock, Lake Geneva. Tickets: $41 adults, $39 seniors.

Monday, Aug. 15

Bird and Bloom — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

D’Lite Duo — 4:30-7:30 p.m., Mars Resort, unplugged under the tent.

Jackie Brown — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Kyle on the Sax — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Julius Bindrim — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Whalen & Guest — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Michelle Foster — Carole King tribute. 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Tom Stanfield — 8-11 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Matt Jaye — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Mike Van Dyke — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Michelle Foster — Carole King tribute. 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Live music — 8-11 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Friday, Aug. 19

Jesten — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Eimile Malmgren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Bahama Bob on the steel drums — 6-8 p.m., Mars Resort.

Blue Rhythm Trio — 6-9 p.m., East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy.

Randy McCallister — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

The Gravity of Youth — 8-11 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 William Road, Genoa City.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Blue Rhythm Duo — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

D’Lite Duo — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Tony Ocean — 4-7 p.m., Mars Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Glenn Davis — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.