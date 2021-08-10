Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Aug. 11-21, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
This week
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Kyle Deshner 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.
Neil Diamond tribute by Jay White 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Event is a Parkinson’s research fundraiser. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Thursday, Aug. 12
The Figureheads 1:30 p.m., Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay. Event hosted by Barrett Memorial Library. Parking across the street at Lions Field House.
Geoff Landon & Friends 6 to 8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Part of VISIT Lake Geneva’s free Concerts In The Park series.
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Neil Diamond tribute by Jay White 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Event is a Parkinson’s research fundraiser. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Simply Elton 7:30 p.m., Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $20. Doors open 6:30 p.m. To purchase, visit geneva4.com.
Friday, Aug. 13
The Geneva Jam features Mr. Blotto, Bono Brothers — including Nick Kitsos of BoDeans and Rob and Jim Bonaccorsi — and Concrete Roots at Lake Geneva House of Music’s CTB Amphitheater, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva. Gates open 5 p.m. Concrete Roots starts 6 p.m.; Bono Brothers 7:15 p.m.; Mr. Blotto 9:15 p.m. Tickets $75. Visit lghom.com to purchase and for more information.
Cole Brandt 5 to 8 p.m., The Grandview Restaurant, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Stu the Piano Guy 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, town of Geneva.
Rick Venn 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Scott Huffman & Matt Ruthenberg 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
The Novy Spinners 6 p.m., Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn.
Rudy and Vee 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Mousai 7 to 10 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Piper Road Spring Band 7 to 9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Free admission.
Neil Diamond tribute by Jay White 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Event is a Parkinson’s research fundraiser. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
James & Friends 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Billy Farmer 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Two Beer Tommy 3 to 7 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Under Siege 3 to 7 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan.
Zack Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Smooth Blues Band 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 10 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Restaurant at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Scott Huffman & Matt Ruthenburg 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy. Part of The Hive’s Third Anniversary Bash activities. For more about the event, visit The Hive’s Facebook page.
The Phonographs 6 p.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill, 10521 Route 47, Hebron, Illinois.
Jeremiah Fox & the Odd Company 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.
Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin Altar Boys with Westside Andy 7 to 9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Free admission.
Neil Diamond tribute by Jay White 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Event is a Parkinson’s research fundraiser. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
EcoLimes 7 to 10 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Tim O’Grady Jr. 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, N2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Shannon Marie 7 to 10 p.m., Burlington Tap and Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Bohners Lake.
Time Machine 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Superfuzz 8 p.m. to midnight, Herner’s Hideaway ,202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Under Siege 9 p.m. to midnight, Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Kevin Kennedy 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.
Next week
Sunday, Aug. 15
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Kyle Deshner 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Jackie Ernst 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s Boathouse, 336 Lake St., Fontana.
Kevin Purcell and the Nightburners 1 to 4 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
Bird & Bloom 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
Doug Sheen 2 to 5 p.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill.
Sawdust Symphony 4 p.m., Baker House lakefront garden.
Frank Whiting 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Monday, Aug. 16
The Figureheads 10 a.m., Veterans Park main pavilion, 698 Fellows Road, Genoa City. A Story Wagon event hosted by the Genoa City Public Library.
DNA 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Sam Ness 6 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Kyle Deshner 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
Sam Ness 6 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., The Waterfront on Brown’s Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Elvis Presley tribute Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.
Elvis Presley tribute Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Contact High 8:30 p.m., Fat Cats, 104 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, Aug. 20
First annual Lake Geneva Blues Fest at Lake Geneva House of Music. Lineup includes Altered Five Blues Band, Selwyn, Birchwood, Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials, Joanna Connor, the Belairs, Mike Wheeler Band and the Chicago Diamonds, the Ivy Ford Band, the Blues Disciples, the Hungry Williams, the Spectaculars. Gates open 5 p.m. Tickets $25 to $60. Visit lghom.com to purchase tickets and for more information.
Cole Brandt 5 to 8 p.m., The Grandview Restaurant.
The Byrd Brothers 6 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Blue Rhythm Duo 6 to 8:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Restaurant at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Wise Jennings and Party Marty featuring the Brothers Morgan 6:01 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort. Free show.
Andy & Rachel 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.
Elvis Presley tribute Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Big Al Wetzel Band 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Aug. 21
First annual Lake Geneva Blues Fest at Lake Geneva House of Music. Lineup includes Altered Five Blues Band, Selwyn, Birchwood, Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials, Joanna Connor, the Belairs, Mike Wheeler Band and the Chicago Diamonds, the Ivy Ford Band, the Blues Disciples, the Hungry Williams, the Spectaculars. Gates open at noon. Tickets $25 to $60. Visit lghom.com to purchase tickets and for more information.
Billy Farmer 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
The Thompson Duo 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
Sawdust Symphony 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.
Al Crisman and Jed Jacobs 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Joe Powers Country Band 6 p.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill.
Blue Rhythm Duo 7 to 10 p.m., Mama Cimino’s Lake Geneva, 131 N. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Heart tribute act Heartless 7 to 9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Free admission.
Elvis Presley tribute Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Under Siege 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake.