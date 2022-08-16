Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Aug. 17-27, 2022

The following information is subject to change. Tickets may be sold out by the time you read this. Artist names below in bold.

Big gigs

Bella Cain — Wednesday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m.-midnight, Lake Geneva Jaycees Entertainment Pavilion, Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Part of the Jaycees Venetian Festival. Cost: $5 cover at the door. Ages 21 and older show.

Totally Neon — Thursday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m.-midnight, Lake Geneva Jaycees Entertainment Pavilion, Flat Iron Park. Part of the Jaycees Venetian Festival. Cost: $5 cover at the door. Ages 21 and older show.

Terry Barber — Freddie Mercury tribute. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 19-20, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Lunchmoney Bullies — Aug. 19, 8 p.m.-midnight, Lake Geneva Jaycees Entertainment Pavilion, Flat Iron Park. Part of the Jaycees Venetian Festival. Cost: $5 cover at the door. Ages 21 and older show.

Terry Byrne — Aug. 20, 3-6 p.m., Lake Geneva Jaycees Entertainment Pavilion, Flat Iron Park. Part of the Jaycees Venetian Festival. Free admission.

Soul Sacrifice — Santana tribute. Aug. 20, 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Washington St., Delavan, phoenixparkbandshell.com. Part of the Free Concerts in the Park series.

Jimmy Buffett — Aug. 20, 8 p.m., Alpine Valley Music Theatre. Tickets start at $36. Search “Alpine Valley” on livenation.com for more details.

Too Hype Crew — Aug. 20, 8 p.m.-midnight, Lake Geneva Jaycees Entertainment Pavilion, Flat Iron Park. Part of the Jaycees Venetian Festival. Cost: $5 cover at the door. Ages 21 and older show.

Rock Central — Sunday, Aug. 21, noon-3 p.m., Lake Geneva Jaycees Entertainment Pavilion, Flat Iron Park. Part of the Jaycees Venetian Festival.

Big Al Wetzel Band — Aug. 21, 3-6 p.m., Lake Geneva Jaycees Entertainment Pavilion, Flat Iron Park. Part of the Jaycees Venetian Festival.

Dirty Canteen — Aug. 21, 8 p.m.-midnight, Lake Geneva Jaycees Entertainment Pavilion, Flat Iron Park. Part of the Jaycees Venetian Festival. Cost: $5 cover at the door. Ages 21 and older show.

James Garner — Johnny Cash tribute. Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets: $58-76.

Zachary Stevenson — Buddy Holly tribute. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 26-27, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets: $58-76.

Hypnotized — Fleetwood Mac tribute. Aug. 27, 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, phoenixparkbandshell.com. Part of the Free Concerts in the Park series.

Calendar

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Kyle on the Sax — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Julius Bindrim — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Whalen & Guest — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Michelle Foster — Carole King tribute. 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Tom Stanfield — 8-11 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Matt Jaye — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Mike Van Dyke — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Michelle Foster — Carole King tribute. 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Live music — 8-11 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Friday, Aug. 19

Jesten — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Eimile Malmgren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Sherri Stouffer — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Bahama Bob on the steel drums — 6-8 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Blue Rhythm Trio — 6-9 p.m., East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy.

Randy McCallister — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

The Gravity of Youth — 8-11 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 William Road, Genoa City.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Blue Rhythm Duo — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

D’Lite Duo — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Tony Ocean — 4-7 p.m., Mars Resort.

Greg Brady Experience — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Glenn Davis — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Lake Lawn Resort, Delavan.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Sunday Morning Blues — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Burnin’ Down the Docks — noon-5 p.m., The Abbey Resort.

Jeff Trudell — 3-6 p.m., Mars Resort.

Cole Brandt — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Monday, Aug. 22

Jon Dawley — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

D’Lite Duo — 4:30-7:30 p.m., Mars Resort, unplugged under the tent.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Kyle on the Sax — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tom Stanfield — 8-11 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Live music — 8-11 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Friday, Aug. 26

Matt Jaye — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Dave Coy — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Bahama Bob on the steel drums — 6-8 p.m., Mars Resort.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Aug. 27

The Thompson Duo — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

John “Ludy” Puleo — 4-7 p.m., Mars Resort.

Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Rebecca & the Grey Notes — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.