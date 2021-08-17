Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Aug. 18-28, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
The big gigs
This week, many artists are performing at the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival and the Lake Geneva Blues Fest.
The 59th annual Venetian Fest is Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 18 to 22, at Flat Iron, Seminary and Library parks in Lake Geneva.
In addition to fireworks, a carnival, lighted boat parade, waterski show and local food vendors, the event continues to host local acts at the Lake Geneva Jaycees Entertainment Pavilion in Flat Iron Park.
Kicking off the live music aspect of Venetian is Bella Cain, which performs Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Tom Petty tribute Petty Union plays Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8 p.m. to midnight.
On Friday, Aug. 20, Lunchmoney Bullies supplies the music from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Lake Geneva music school Rock Central has a performance scheduled Saturday, Aug. 21, from noon to 3 p.m. The Big Al Wetzel Band plays from 3 to 6 p.m., then it’s old school hip hop tribute act Too Hype Crew from 8 p.m. to midnight.
On Sunday, Aug. 22, area music school Lake Geneva House of Music has performances from noon to 6 p.m. Dirty Canteen plays from 8 p.m. to midnight.
At the pavilion, there is a $5 cover charge after 6 p.m. Visit venetianfest.com/entertainment for more details.
The first annual Lake Geneva Blues Fest is Aug. 20 and 21 at the House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Local, regional and national artists are expected to perform on two stages during the event.
Included in the lineup are Altered Five Blues Band, Selwyn, Birchwood, Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials, Joanna Connor, the Belairs, Mike Wheeler Band and the Chicago Diamonds, the Ivy Ford Band, the Blues Disciples, the Hungry Williams and the Spectaculars.
Gates open Aug. 20 at 5 p.m., noon Aug. 21. Tickets $25 to $60.
Visit lghom.com to purchase tickets and for more information.
This week
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Kyle Deshner 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Sam Ness 6 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., The Waterfront on Brown’s Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Elvis Presley tribute Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.
Elvis Presley tribute Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Contact High 8:30 p.m., Fat Cats, 104 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, Aug. 20
Cole Brandt 5 to 8 p.m., The Grandview Restaurant, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Stella & Me 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Gewneva.
Julius Bindrim 6 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Blue Rhythm Duo 6 to 8:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Restaurant at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Wise Jennings and Party Marty featuring the Brothers Morgan 6:01 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva. Free show.
Andy & Rachel 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Don Wiggins 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. Show will move to Crafted Italia in case of inclement weather.
Elvis Presley tribute Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
D’Lite Duo Band 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Big Al Wetzel Band 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Billy Farmer 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
The Thompson Duo 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
Sawdust Symphony 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.
Al Crisman and Jed Jacobs 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, town of Geneva.
Roundabouts 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Jeff Walski 6 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Joe Powers Country Band 6 p.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill, 10521 Route 47, Hebron, Illinois.
Blue Rhythm Duo 7 to 10 p.m., Mama Cimino’s Lake Geneva, 131 N. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Scott Huffman 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda. Show will move to Crafted Italia in case of inclement weather.
Heart tribute act Heartless 7 to 9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Free admission.
Elvis Presley tribute Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
D’Lite Duo Band 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Under Siege 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Squad 51 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.
Next week
Sunday, Aug. 22
Cole Brandt 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
Courtney Sullivan 2 p.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill.
Jeff Walski 3 p.m. Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Ronan Tynan 4 p.m., George Williams College, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay. Part of the Music By The Lake concert series. Tickets $30 lawn, $45 terrace, $60 orchestra and $75 dress circle. Visit musicbythelake.com to purchase tickets and for more details.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Kyle Deshner 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio
Thursday, Aug. 26
Jeff Trudell 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
“Simply Billy: A Tribute to Billy Joel” by Brian Harris 6:30 p.m., Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20 on Eventbrite. Visit geneva4.com to purchase and for more information.
Friday, Aug. 27
Jess Meuse 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
John Gay 4 to 8 p.m., Grassway Organics, W2716 Friemoth Road, East Troy.
Dave Coy 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Jeff Trudell 6 to 8:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Lo-fi Fridays hosted by Sunny Daze and DJ Illya 7 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Karen Shook 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda. Show will move to Crafted Italia in case of inclement weather.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Billy Farmer 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Gerald and Camille 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
DNA 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
August Music on the Farm with The People Brothers Band, Wise Jennings and Conscious Congress 4 p.m., Fungus Fest Grounds, 8907 E. Illinois Route 173, Richmond, Illinois. Music starts 5 p.m., set times to be announced. Bring your own food, chairs, etc. Food for sale by Trampers Pizza Truck. $20 donation. Visit the August Music on the Farm event page on Facebook for more information.
Motley Crue tribute Motley Crucial with Poison tribute Poison Overdose, plus special guest Saint Tragedy 5 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music’s CTB Amphitheater. Saint Tragedy goes on at 6 p.m., Poison Overdose 7 p.m., Motley Crucial 9 p.m. Tickets $25 advance, $35 day of show. Visit lghom.com to purchase and for more details.
Ivy Ford Band 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Not Even Trying 6 to 10 p.m., Baker House. Free show. Visit bakerhouse1885.com for more information.
The Renegades 6 p.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill.
Michael Woelfel 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda. Show will move to Crafted Italia in case of inclement weather.
Prince tribute act The Prince Experience 7 to 9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Free admission.
Simply Elton & the Madhatter Band 8 p.m. to midnight, Herner’s Hideaway. Tickets for sale ahead of the show for $15 at Herner’s, cash only.
Dirty Canteen 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Mackenzie O’Brien 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.