Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Aug. 24-Sept. 3, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gigs

James Garner — Johnny Cash tribute. Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Zachary Stevenson — Buddy Holly tribute. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 26-27, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets: $58-76.

Hypnotized — Fleetwood Mac tribute. Aug. 27, 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Washington St., Delavan, phoenixparkbandshell.com. Part of the 2022 Free Concerts series.

The Lovettes — A salute to the girl groups of the 1940s, 50s and 60s. Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets: $58-76.

Josh Turner with Phil VassarFriday, Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m., Walworth County Fair Grandstand, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, walworthcountyfair.org. Tickets: $30 to $40.

Shake Baby Shake — Tribute to the birth of rock and roll featuring Lance Lipinsky & the Lovers. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 2-3, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets: $58-76.

Gabriel Sanchez presents The Prince Experience — Prince tribute. Sept. 3, 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Part of the 2022 Free Concerts series.

Halestorm — with opening acts Lines of Loyalty and Shallow Side. Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., Walworth County Fair Grandstand. Tickets: $30-50.

Calendar

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Kyle on the Sax — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Mac Corey — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Tom Stanfield — 8-11 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Matt Jaye — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Live music — 8-11 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Friday, Aug. 26

Matt Jaye — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Dave Coy 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Bahama Bob on the steel drums 6-8 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Andrew Denlinger — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Ukulele Night — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Malini Bikini, 112 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Bring a ukulele to play along. Playing basics will be covered 6:30-6:45 p.m. Guests can also bring chairs.

Indigo Canyon Band — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Glenn Davis — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Aug. 27

The Thompson Duo — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Chris Kohn — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

John “Ludy” Puleo — 4-7 p.m., Mars Resort.

Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Rebecca & the Grey Notes — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Cork N Classics — 5-9 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

The Doghouse Roses — 6-9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Peter & the Versatiles — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Red Hot Horn Dawgs — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Whalen & Guest — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Super Dave — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Aug. 28

Sunday Morning Blues — Live music 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Burnin’ Down the Docks — Live music noon-5 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Beggars Banquet — Rolling Stones tribute. 2 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Mark O’Dette — 3-6 p.m., Mars Resort.

Monday, Aug. 29

The Doghouse Roses — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Indigo Canyon — 6-9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Town of Linn.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

D’Lite Duo — 4:30-7:30 p.m., Mars Resort. Unplugged, under the tent.

Dan Blitz — 6:30-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Frank 2 Frankie — noon, Walworth County Fair Park Stage.

Yves Francois Rocambu Jazz — 3 p.m., Walworth County Fair Park Stage.

Kyle on the Sax — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jeff Trudell — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Chris Lambrou — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

The Thompson Duo — 6 p.m., Walworth County Fair’s WSLD Music Hall.

Tom Stanfield — 8-11 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Steve Meisner Polka Band — noon, Walworth County Fair Park Stage.

Banana Wind — Jimmy Buffett tribute. 3 p.m., Walworth County Fair Park Stage.

The Thompson Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

The Doghouse Roses — 5:30-8 p.m., Pier 290.

Judson Brown Duo — 6 p.m., Walworth County Fair’s WSLD Music Hall.

Almost Elton John — 6 p.m., Walworth County Fair Park Stage.

Live music — 8-11 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Friday, Sept. 2

Nate & Brido — noon, Walworth County Fair Park Stage.

The Spectaculars — 1:30 p.m., Walworth County Fair Park Stage.

Bird and Bloom — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Doo Wop Daddies — 4 p.m., Walworth County Fair Park Stage.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 5-9 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

The Gravity of Youth — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

JFK the Band — 6 p.m., Walworth County Fair’s WSLD Music Hall.

Telstar — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Glenn Davis — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Sail On — Beach Boys tribute. 7 p.m., Walworth County Fair Park Stage.

D’Lite Duo — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Lake Geneva House of Music — 1:30 p.m., Walworth County Fair Park Stage.

Sunfallen — 2-5 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot.

The Thompson Duo — 2 p.m., Walworth County Fair’s WSLD Music Hall.

D’Lite Duo — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Chinsey — 4-8 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Matt Jaye — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Special K — 4-7 p.m., Mars Resort.

The Gravity of Youth — 4 p.m., Walworth County Fair Park Stage.

Eimile Malmgren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Indigo Canyon — 6-9 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Something To Do — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Telstar — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Elvis Presley Tribute: A Night with the King — Starring Jonathan Lyons. 7 p.m., Walworth County Fair Park Stage.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

