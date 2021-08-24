Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Aug. 25-Sept. 4, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

The big gig

Most people know Kevin Bacon as an actor, but he is also one half of the Bacon Brothers, which closes out the Music By The Lake concert series Sunday, Aug. 29, at George Williams College, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay.

The show is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Kevin and his brother Michael, an Emmy-winning composer, have recorded 10 albums together. Drawing on a diverse array of influences in folk, soul and classic rock, the Bacon Brothers have been around over 25 years.

Rounding out the Bacon Brothers are longtime bandmates Paul Guzzone, Joe Mennonna, Tim Quick and Frank Vilardi.

The band has performed at Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry and in Germany and Japan.

Tickets for the Aug. 29 show are $30 lawn seats, $45 terrace and $70 orchestra. As of this writing, dress circle tickets are sold out.

For more about tickets and the Bacon Brothers, visit musicbythelake.com.

