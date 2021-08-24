Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Aug. 25-Sept. 4, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
The big gig
Most people know Kevin Bacon as an actor, but he is also one half of the Bacon Brothers, which closes out the Music By The Lake concert series Sunday, Aug. 29, at George Williams College, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay.
The show is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
Kevin and his brother Michael, an Emmy-winning composer, have recorded 10 albums together. Drawing on a diverse array of influences in folk, soul and classic rock, the Bacon Brothers have been around over 25 years.
Rounding out the Bacon Brothers are longtime bandmates Paul Guzzone, Joe Mennonna, Tim Quick and Frank Vilardi.
The band has performed at Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry and in Germany and Japan.
Tickets for the Aug. 29 show are $30 lawn seats, $45 terrace and $70 orchestra. As of this writing, dress circle tickets are sold out.
For more about tickets and the Bacon Brothers, visit musicbythelake.com.
More gigs
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Kyle Deshner 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Jeff Trudell 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
“Simply Billy: A Tribute to Billy Joel” by Brian Harris 6:30 p.m., Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20 on Eventbrite. Visit geneva4.com to purchase and for more information.
Big Al Wetzel Band 8 to 11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.
Friday, Aug. 27
Jess Meuse 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
John Gay 4 to 8 p.m., Grassway Organics, W2716 Friemoth Road, East Troy.
Cole Brandt 5 to 8 p.m., The Grandview Restaurant, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Tom Stanfield 5 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, town of Geneva.
Dave Coy 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Jeff Trudell 6 to 8:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Peter Warren 6 to 9 p.m., Evergreen Country Club patio, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn.
Lo-fi Fridays hosted by Sunny Daze and DJ Illya 7 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Karen Shook 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. Show will move to Crafted Italia in case of inclement weather.
Gebel Girls 7 to 9 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.
Zaido Cruz 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Billy Farmer 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Gerald and Camille 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
DNA 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
The Beaux Band 2 p.m., The End Zone Sports Bar and Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan.
August Music on the Farm with The People Brothers Band, Wise Jennings and Conscious Congress 4 p.m., Fungus Fest Grounds, 8907 E. Illinois Route 173, Richmond, Illinois. Music starts 5 p.m., set times to be announced. Bring your own food, chairs, etc. Food for sale by Trampers Pizza Truck. $20 donation. Visit the August Music on the Farm event page on Facebook for more information.
Motley Crue tribute Motley Crucial with Poison tribute Poison Overdose, plus special guest Saint Tragedy 5 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music’s CTB Amphitheater, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva. Saint Tragedy goes on at 6 p.m., Poison Overdose 7 p.m., Motley Crucial 9 p.m. Tickets $25 advance, $35 day of show. Visit lghom.com to purchase and for more details.
Ivy Ford Band 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Not Even Trying 6 to 10 p.m., Baker House. Free show. Visit bakerhouse1885.com for more information.
Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Blackberry Jam 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
The Renegades 6 p.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill, 10521 Illinois Route 47, Hebron, Illinois.
Foreign Natives 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Michael Woelfel 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda. Show will move to Crafted Italia in case of inclement weather.
Prince tribute act The Prince Experience 7 to 9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Free admission.
Abby Kay 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.
Simply Elton & the Madhatter Band 8 p.m. to midnight, Herner’s Hideaway. Tickets for sale ahead of the show for $15 at Herner’s, cash only.
Dirty Canteen 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Clove 9 p.m., Lindey’s On Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Mackenzie O’Brien 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Kyle Deshner 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Niche.
Big Al Wetzel Band 2 to 6 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Jess Meuse 2 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Cole Brandt 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Freddy Lamberti 2 to 5 p.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill.
Sunshine Strings 3 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.
Frank & Friends Trio 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
The Eagles tribute On The Run 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheater.com for more details.
Monday, Aug. 30
Birds & Bloom 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Big Al Wetzel Band 5 to 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Chicago tribute Chicago Rewired 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheater.com for more details.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Glenn Davis 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion patio.
Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.
Chicago tribute Chicago Rewired 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheater.com for more details.
Friday, Sept. 3
Cole Brandt 5 to 8 p.m., The Grandview Restaurant.
Tom Stanfield 5 p.m., Niche.
Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Grant Milliren 6 to 8:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Frank & Friends Trio 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Deuces Wild 6 to 9 p.m., Evergreen Country Club patio, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn.
Chicago tribute Chicago Rewired 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheater.com for more details.
D’Lite Duo 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., the Waterfront patio at The Abbey Resort.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Cole Brandt 2 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
Brido 4 to 8 p.m., Snug Harbor, W7785 Wisconsin Pkwy., Delavan.
Hobie & The Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Rock-N-2 The Rescue, featuring Hello Dave and Phase V 6 to 10 p.m., Reid Park, Fontana. Fundraiser for Dan Green’s Touch A Life, Heal A Heart, Inc., and The Farm Way. Tickets $30, children free.
Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Cactii 6 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.
Chicago tribute Chicago Rewired 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheater.com for more details.
Edison Blake 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Jon Dawley 8 p.m. to midnight, DJ’s In The Drink.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Squad 51 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.