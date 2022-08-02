Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Aug. 3-13, 2022

The following information is subject to change. Tickets may be sold out by the time you read this. Artist names below in bold.

Big gigs on the horizon

Jay White — Neil Diamond tribute and Parkinson’s research fundraiser. Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 4-7, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

The Alex Meixner Band — Thursday, Aug. 4, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, visitlakegeneva.com. Free show, part of Visit Lake Geneva’s Concerts in the Park series.

Phlowfest — Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6, Alpine Valley Music Theatre, 2699 County Road D, East Troy, lgphlowfest.com. Touted as a unique music, movement and lifestyle festival, the music lineup for the event includes Grace Potter, Big Wild, Hippie Sabotage, Twiddle, The Motet, The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson, Dumpstaphunk, Andy Frasco & the U.N., Low Cut Connie, Pink Talking Fish, Easy Star All-Stars, Neighbor, Steady Flow, Bodhicitta and DJ Mantas. Tickets: $130 for Aug. 5 or 6 access, $199 for two-day pass, $250 for VIP pass Aug. 5 or 6.

Queen Nation, a Queen tribute, with Who’s Who, a tribute to The Who — featuring special guest Weird Fishes: A Tribute to Radiohead. Saturday, Aug. 6, gates open 5 p.m., show starts 6 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music’s CTB Amphitheater, N3241 Highway H, Town of Geneva, lghom.com. Tickets: $35 ages 12 and older, $85 for the VIP Experience.

The Britins — The Beatles tribute. Aug. 6, 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Washington St., Delavan. Part of the Free Concerts in the Park series.

An Evening with Air Supply — Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., George Williams College of Aurora University, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay, musicbythelake.com. Tickets: $30 lawn, $45 terrace, $70 orchestra. Dress circle tickets sold out as of this writing.

Wise Farm Production Roots Night — with Wise Jennings and Good Morning Bedlam. Thursday, Aug. 11, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva, visitlakegeneva.com. Free show, the final installment of Visit Lake Geneva’s Concerts in the Park series.

Phish — Friday-Sunday, Aug. 12-14, 7 p.m., Alpine Valley Music Theatre. The long-running jam band returns! Tickets start at $49.50 through the Live Nation website, livenation.com. Search “Alpine Valley” on the site for venue information.

Infinite Journey — Journey tribute. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Covert Red — Saturday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Part of the Free Concerts in the Park series.

Calendar

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Kyle on the Sax — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Matt Jaye — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Tom Stanfield — 8-11 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Aug. 4

The Thompson Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Don Wiggins — 6-9 p.m., The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Whalen & Guest — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, Aug. 5

The Blues Rhythm Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Bahama Bob on the steel drums — 6-8 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Gary McAdams — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Heather Jean — 7-10 p.m., Embers Terrace at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons.

Scott Huffman — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Glenn Davis — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic — 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Ladies Must Swing — 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Part of the Free Concerts in the Park series.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Cole Brandt — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

D’Lite Duo — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Mark O’Dette — 4-7 p.m., Mars Resort.

Eimile Malmgren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Terry Byrne — 6-9 p.m., Rusk Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Thirsty Boots Band — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Telstar — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Edison Blake — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Inbound and Four Eyes — 8 p.m., Foley’s Bar & Grill, W3905 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

In The Stix — 8:30-11:30 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Aug. 7

Big Al Wetzel Band — 12:30-4:30 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort, for its “Burning Down the Docks” series.

Leroy Winn — 12:30-3:30 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

The Thompson Duo — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Downtown Harrison — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Scott & Jess — 3-6 p.m., Mars Resort.

The Doghouse Roses — 6 p.m. cocktail cruise through Lake Geneva Cruise Line, Riviera Docks, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, cruiselakegeneva.com. Tickets: $41 adults, $39 seniors.

Indigo Canyon — 6-9 p.m., The Boat House Bar and Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Town of Linn.

Monday, Aug. 8

Whalen — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Dog House Roses — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

D’Lite Duo — 4:30-7:30 p.m., Mars Resort, unplugged, under the tent.

Tim O’Grady — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Kyle on the Sax — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Mac Corey — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Tom Stanfield — 8-11 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, Aug. 11

Cole Brandt — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Mike Van Dyke — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, Aug. 12

Bird and Bloom — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Grant Milliren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Jeff Walski — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Bahama Bob on the steel drums — 6-8 p.m., Mars Resort.

The Allstars Trio — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

The Gravity of Youth — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Whalen — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Aug. 13

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Ludy — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 4-7 p.m., Mars Resort.

Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Four Wheel Drive — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Waiting for Morning — 6-9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Prairie Station acoustic set — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Jeremiah Fox — Elvis Presley tribute. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Tony Ocean — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Too Sick Charlie — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Marr’Lo Parada — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.