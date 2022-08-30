 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Aug. 31-Sept. 10, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gigs

The Lovettes — A salute to the girl groups of the 1940s, 50s and 60s. Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Josh Turner with opening act Phil VassarFriday, Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m., Walworth County Fair Grandstand, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, walworthcountyfair.org. Tickets: $30 to $40. See story about Walworth County Fair live music in this week’s Resorter for more details.

Shake Baby Shake — Tribute to the birth of rock and roll featuring Lance Lipinsky & the Lovers. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 2-3, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets: $58-76.

People are also reading…

Gabriel Sanchez presents The Prince Experience — Prince tribute. Sept. 3, 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan, phoenixparkbandshell.com. Part of the 2022 Free Concerts series.

Halestorm — with opening acts Lines of Loyalty and Shallow Side. Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., Walworth County Fair Grandstand. Tickets: $30-50. See story about Walworth County Fair live music in this week’s Resorter for more information.

Songs of VEGAS: Sinatra & Sammy featuring Bill Serritella & Elliot WimbushSunday, Sept. 4, 4-7 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com. No cover, no tickets, public welcome.

A Rock and Roll Tribute from Elvis to the Beatles — featuring The Neverly Brothers. Thursday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets: $58-76.

What A Fool Believes — Doobie Brothers tribute. Friday & Saturday, Sept. 9 & 10, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets: $58-76.

Calendar

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Kyle on the Sax — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Chris Lambrou — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Tom Stanfield — 8-11 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Sept. 1

The Thompson Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Don Wiggins — 6-9 p.m., The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

The Doghouse Roses — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Live music — 8-11 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Friday, Sept. 2

Bird and Bloom — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 5-9 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

The Gravity of Youth — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Telstar — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Scott Huffman — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Glenn Davis — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Sunfallen — 2-5 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Chinsey — 4-8 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Matt Jaye — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Special K — 4-7 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Eimile Malmgren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Indigo Canyon — 6-9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Something To Do — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Telstar — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Sunday Morning Blues 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Telstar — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Billy Farmer — 3 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva.

The Gravity of Youth — 4-7 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort.

Tony Ocean — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Monday, Sept. 5

Ludy — noon-4 p.m., Pier 290.

Doghouse Roses — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

D’Lite Duo — 4:30-7:30 p.m., Mars Resort, under the tent, unplugged.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Kyle on the Sax — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Matt Jaye — 6 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Matt Jaye — 5:30-8 p.m., Pier 290.

Don Wiggins — 6-9 p.m., The Ridge.

Friday, Sept. 9

The Blues Rhythm Duo — 5-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

John Piet — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Saturday, Sept. 10

D’Lite Duo — noon-3:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Cole Brandt — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Lara Bell — 4 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva.

Tommy Odetto Blues Band — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Kevin Kennedy — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Miley Cyrus joins cast of her godmother Dolly Parton's new festive film