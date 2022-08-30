Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Aug. 31-Sept. 10, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gigs

The Lovettes — A salute to the girl groups of the 1940s, 50s and 60s. Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Josh Turner with opening act Phil Vassar — Friday, Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m., Walworth County Fair Grandstand, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, walworthcountyfair.org. Tickets: $30 to $40. See story about Walworth County Fair live music in this week’s Resorter for more details.

Shake Baby Shake — Tribute to the birth of rock and roll featuring Lance Lipinsky & the Lovers. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 2-3, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets: $58-76.

Gabriel Sanchez presents The Prince Experience — Prince tribute. Sept. 3, 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan, phoenixparkbandshell.com. Part of the 2022 Free Concerts series.

Halestorm — with opening acts Lines of Loyalty and Shallow Side. Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., Walworth County Fair Grandstand. Tickets: $30-50. See story about Walworth County Fair live music in this week’s Resorter for more information.

Songs of VEGAS: Sinatra & Sammy featuring Bill Serritella & Elliot Wimbush — Sunday, Sept. 4, 4-7 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com. No cover, no tickets, public welcome.

A Rock and Roll Tribute from Elvis to the Beatles — featuring The Neverly Brothers. Thursday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets: $58-76.

What A Fool Believes — Doobie Brothers tribute. Friday & Saturday, Sept. 9 & 10, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets: $58-76.

Calendar

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Kyle on the Sax — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Chris Lambrou — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Tom Stanfield — 8-11 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Sept. 1

The Thompson Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Don Wiggins — 6-9 p.m., The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

The Doghouse Roses — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Live music — 8-11 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Friday, Sept. 2

Bird and Bloom — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 5-9 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

The Gravity of Youth — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Telstar — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Scott Huffman — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Glenn Davis — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Sunfallen — 2-5 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Chinsey — 4-8 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Matt Jaye — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Special K — 4-7 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Eimile Malmgren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Indigo Canyon — 6-9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Something To Do — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Telstar — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Sunday Morning Blues — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Telstar — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Billy Farmer — 3 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva.

The Gravity of Youth — 4-7 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort.

Tony Ocean — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Monday, Sept. 5

Ludy — noon-4 p.m., Pier 290.

Doghouse Roses — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

D’Lite Duo — 4:30-7:30 p.m., Mars Resort, under the tent, unplugged.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Kyle on the Sax — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Matt Jaye — 6 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Matt Jaye — 5:30-8 p.m., Pier 290.

Don Wiggins — 6-9 p.m., The Ridge.

Friday, Sept. 9

The Blues Rhythm Duo — 5-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

John Piet — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.

Saturday, Sept. 10

D’Lite Duo — noon-3:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Cole Brandt — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Lara Bell — 4 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva.

Tommy Odetto Blues Band — 5-9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Kevin Kennedy — 7-10 p.m., Pier 290.