 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Aug. 4-14, 2021
alert
Live music

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Aug. 4-14, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

This week

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Kyle Deshner 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Aug. 5

The Tony Ocean Show with special guest Bill Serritella 6 to 8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Part of VISIT Lake Geneva’s free Concerts In The Park series.

Kyle & The Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Friday, Aug. 6

DNA 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.

Badger High School Jazz Combo 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, town of Geneva.

Cole Brandt 5 to 8 p.m., The Grandview Restaurant, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Big Al Wetzel Band 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Glenn Davis 6 p.m., Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn.

Frank Whiting & Friends 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Highway O, Elkhorn.

Casi Joy 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.

Acoustic Explosion! 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Mistaken Identity 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Matt Barri Takeover EDM Night 9 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva. With 418, Cheap Thrill, Back To Back and JPEBRO. Ages 18 and up. Doors open 8 p.m. Tickets $20 advance, $30 day of show. Visit lghom.com for more details.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Aug. 7

The Blue Rhythm Duo 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.

Ludy 4 to 7 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.

The Westerlees 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.

Jen Mitchell 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Hobie & the Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Indigo Canyon 5 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Restaurant at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

PB&J 6 to 10 p.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill, 10521 Route 47, Hebron, Illinois.

Thirsty Boots Acoustic 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

ReTurn2SouL 7 to 10 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Casi Joy 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.

Tom Petty tribute Petty Union 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Free admission.

The Blueshift Big Band 8 to 10 p.m., Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets $20. To purchase, visit geneva4.com.

Gerald and Camille 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Bodhicitta 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway. Performing at Alex Viña’s birthday bash.

Phil Calkins 9 p.m. to midnight, DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Blame The Drummer 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

Next week

Sunday, Aug. 8

D’Lite Duo 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort. Part of Waterfront’s Burnin’ Down the Docks BBQ and music series.

Cole Brandt 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Suit Up! 1 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Cork N Classics 2 to 5 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.

Chicago Philharmonic performs “A Salute to the Rat Pack: Frank, Dean and Sammy” 4 p.m., George Williams College of Aurora University’s Ferro Pavilion, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay. Tickets: $30 lawn, $45 terrace, $60 orchestra, $75 dress circle. Visit musicbythelake.com to purchase.

Dan McGuire 7 p.m., Baker House.

Folk Circus 8 to 10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, N2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

The Figureheads 1:30 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Part of Aram Public Library’s farewell to Summer Reading 2021 event.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Neil Diamond tribute by Jay White 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Event is a Parkinson’s research fundraiser. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.

Thursday, Aug. 12

Geoff Landon & Friends 6 to 8 p.m., Flat Iron Park. Part of VISIT Lake Geneva’s free Concerts In The Park series.

The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Neil Diamond tribute by Jay White 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Event is a Parkinson’s research fundraiser. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.

Simply Elton 7:30 p.m., Geneva Theater. Tickets $20. Doors open 6:30 p.m. To purchase, visit geneva4.com.

Friday, Aug. 13

The Geneva Jam features Mr. Blotto, Bono Brothers — including Nick Kitsos of BoDeans and Rob and Jim Bonaccorsi — and Concrete Roots at Lake Geneva House of Music’s CTB Amphitheater. Gates open 5 p.m. Concrete Roots starts 6 p.m.; Bono Brothers 7:15 p.m.; Mr. Blotto 9:15 p.m. Tickets $25 to $75. Visit lghom.com to purchase and for more information.

Cole Brandt 5 to 8 p.m., The Grandview Restaurant.

Rick Venn 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Scott Huffman & Matt Ruthenberg 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

The Novy Spinners 6 p.m., Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn.

Rudy and Vee 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Mousai 7 to 10 p.m., Baker House.

Piper Road Spring Band 7 to 9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Free admission.

Neil Diamond tribute by Jay White 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Event is a Parkinson’s research fundraiser. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.

James & Friends 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Two Beer Tommy 3 to 7 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Under Siege 3 to 7 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan.

Zack Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Smooth Blues Band 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

The Gravity of Youth 6 to 10 p.m., Baker House.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Restaurant at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

The Phonographs 6 p.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill.

Jeremiah Fox & the Odd Company 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin Altar Boys with Westside Andy 7 to 9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Free admission.

Neil Diamond tribute by Jay White 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Event is a Parkinson’s research fundraiser. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.

Tim O’Grady Jr. 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Shannon Marie 7 to 10 p.m., Burlington Tap and Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Bohners Lake.

Time Machine 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Superfuzz 8 p.m. to midnight, Herner’s Hideaway.

Under Siege 9 p.m. to midnight, Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Weeknd put himself in unpleasant situations as to make better music

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics