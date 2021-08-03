Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Aug. 4-14, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
This week
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Kyle Deshner 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Aug. 5
The Tony Ocean Show with special guest Bill Serritella 6 to 8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Part of VISIT Lake Geneva’s free Concerts In The Park series.
Kyle & The Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Friday, Aug. 6
DNA 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
Badger High School Jazz Combo 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, town of Geneva.
Cole Brandt 5 to 8 p.m., The Grandview Restaurant, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Big Al Wetzel Band 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Glenn Davis 6 p.m., Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn.
Frank Whiting & Friends 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Highway O, Elkhorn.
Casi Joy 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Acoustic Explosion! 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Mistaken Identity 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Matt Barri Takeover EDM Night 9 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva. With 418, Cheap Thrill, Back To Back and JPEBRO. Ages 18 and up. Doors open 8 p.m. Tickets $20 advance, $30 day of show. Visit lghom.com for more details.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Aug. 7
The Blue Rhythm Duo 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
Ludy 4 to 7 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
The Westerlees 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.
Jen Mitchell 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Hobie & the Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Indigo Canyon 5 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Restaurant at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
PB&J 6 to 10 p.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill, 10521 Route 47, Hebron, Illinois.
Thirsty Boots Acoustic 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.
ReTurn2SouL 7 to 10 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Casi Joy 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Tom Petty tribute Petty Union 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Free admission.
The Blueshift Big Band 8 to 10 p.m., Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets $20. To purchase, visit geneva4.com.
Gerald and Camille 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
Bodhicitta 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway. Performing at Alex Viña’s birthday bash.
Phil Calkins 9 p.m. to midnight, DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Blame The Drummer 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.
Next week
Sunday, Aug. 8
D’Lite Duo 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort. Part of Waterfront’s Burnin’ Down the Docks BBQ and music series.
Cole Brandt 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Suit Up! 1 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.
Cork N Classics 2 to 5 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Chicago Philharmonic performs “A Salute to the Rat Pack: Frank, Dean and Sammy” 4 p.m., George Williams College of Aurora University’s Ferro Pavilion, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay. Tickets: $30 lawn, $45 terrace, $60 orchestra, $75 dress circle. Visit musicbythelake.com to purchase.
Dan McGuire 7 p.m., Baker House.
Folk Circus 8 to 10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, N2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
The Figureheads 1:30 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Part of Aram Public Library’s farewell to Summer Reading 2021 event.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Neil Diamond tribute by Jay White 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Event is a Parkinson’s research fundraiser. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Geoff Landon & Friends 6 to 8 p.m., Flat Iron Park. Part of VISIT Lake Geneva’s free Concerts In The Park series.
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Neil Diamond tribute by Jay White 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Event is a Parkinson’s research fundraiser. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Simply Elton 7:30 p.m., Geneva Theater. Tickets $20. Doors open 6:30 p.m. To purchase, visit geneva4.com.
Friday, Aug. 13
The Geneva Jam features Mr. Blotto, Bono Brothers — including Nick Kitsos of BoDeans and Rob and Jim Bonaccorsi — and Concrete Roots at Lake Geneva House of Music’s CTB Amphitheater. Gates open 5 p.m. Concrete Roots starts 6 p.m.; Bono Brothers 7:15 p.m.; Mr. Blotto 9:15 p.m. Tickets $25 to $75. Visit lghom.com to purchase and for more information.
Cole Brandt 5 to 8 p.m., The Grandview Restaurant.
Rick Venn 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Scott Huffman & Matt Ruthenberg 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
The Novy Spinners 6 p.m., Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn.
Rudy and Vee 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.
Mousai 7 to 10 p.m., Baker House.
Piper Road Spring Band 7 to 9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Free admission.
Neil Diamond tribute by Jay White 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Event is a Parkinson’s research fundraiser. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
James & Friends 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Two Beer Tommy 3 to 7 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Under Siege 3 to 7 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan.
Zack Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Smooth Blues Band 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 10 p.m., Baker House.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Restaurant at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
The Phonographs 6 p.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill.
Jeremiah Fox & the Odd Company 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.
Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin Altar Boys with Westside Andy 7 to 9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Free admission.
Neil Diamond tribute by Jay White 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Event is a Parkinson’s research fundraiser. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Tim O’Grady Jr. 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
Shannon Marie 7 to 10 p.m., Burlington Tap and Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Bohners Lake.
Time Machine 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Superfuzz 8 p.m. to midnight, Herner’s Hideaway.
Under Siege 9 p.m. to midnight, Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Kevin Kennedy 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.