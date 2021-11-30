 Skip to main content
Live music

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Dec. 1-11

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Dec. 1Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Dec. 2Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva.

A Chicago Christmas with Chicago Rewired 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

The Get Down featuring Mr. Bobby, Reckless, JLove, Olektronyx, Chops and DJ Zoreau 9 p.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva. This is the start of a monthly EDM night at Thumbs Up.

Friday, Dec. 3Blue Rhythm Duo 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Don Wiggins 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

A Chicago Christmas with Chicago Rewired 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.

Contact High 8:30 p.m., Fat Cats, 104 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Dirty Canteen 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Dec. 4Blue Rhythm Duo 4 to 6:30 p.m., East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy.

Jeff Trudell 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Hobie & the Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Time & Gravity 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Liam Nugent 6 to 9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Mike & Eileen 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Earthmother 7 p.m. Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, town of Geneva. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Tickets $15 at the door, $10 in advance. Visit lghom.com.

Joy For The Holidays with Casi Joy 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Gerald and Camille 8 to 11:30 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Blame the Drummer 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Dec. 5Joy For The Holidays with Casi Joy 2 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Christmas with Ludy & the Tunes 6 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling. Tickets start at $20. Visit studiowinery.com.

Tuesday, Dec. 7Local showcase open mic night 6 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Wednesday, Dec. 8Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, Dec. 9Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

A John Denver Christmas with Rick Schuler 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street.

The Danny Parker Project 8 to 11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, Dec. 10Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Frank Whiting 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

A John Denver Christmas with Rick Schuler 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Indigo Canyon 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Dec. 11Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Matt Schwanke 6 to 9 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

The Mackenzie O’Brien Trio 6 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Christmas in New York with Sir Franc D’Ambrosio 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Maggie Sirkman 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Stone Cold Country 8 p.m. to midnight, Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.

Elton John tribute act Simply Elton 8 p.m., Burlington Tap & Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Bohners Lake.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

