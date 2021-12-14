 Skip to main content
Live music

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Dec. 15-25

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Dec. 15Elkhorn Area High School Chamber Choir 12:30 p.m., Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Greg Schaffer 5 to 6:30 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva.

Scott Huffman 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Glenn Davis blues jam 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Dec. 16Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Nine 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

A Carole King Christmas by Michelle Foster 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Friday, Dec. 17Jeff Trudell 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m. Niche.

Dave Coy 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Karen Shook 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Lara Bell 6 to 8 p.m., Richmond Café, 10321 N. Main St., Richmond, Illinois.

Christmas with Queen by Terry Barber 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Big Al Wetzel Band 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Part of Champ’s customer appreciation party.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Dec. 18Rock Central Show Rockers & House Band 1 to 4 p.m., The End Zone Sports Bar & Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan. End of the year fundraiser show for Rock Central music school.

Mark of Wait, What? 2 to 5 p.m. Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.

Eugene Gruber 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Loriann Bowdish and Brido 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Soulfoot Mombits 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Dan Maguire 5 to 7:30 p.m. Niche.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Perc Key Duo 6 to 9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Smooth Blues Band 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Don Wiggins 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Simply Yacht Rock 7 to 10 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.

Christmas with Queen by Terry Barber 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Scott Huffman Duo 8 to 11:55 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Gerald and Camille 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Blackwater 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Dec. 19Christmas Presence with Terry Barber 2 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 U.S. 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Tuesday, Dec. 21Local showcase/open mic night 6 to 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Wednesday, Dec. 22Glenn Davis blues jam 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, Dec. 23Zach Ott 5 p.m., Niche.

Big Al Wetzel Band 8 to 11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, Dec. 24Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Dec. 25Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Frank Whiting 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Blitz DeRose Duo 8 to 11:55 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

