Live music

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Dec. 22-Jan. 1, 2022

Glenn Davis

Glenn Davis performs at weekly blues jams in Lake Geneva and Richmond, Illinois.

 File photo, Regional News

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Dec. 22Glenn Davis blues jam 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Dec. 23Zach Ott 5 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva.

Kyle & The Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Big Al Wetzel Band 8 to 11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, Dec. 24Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Dec. 25Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Frank Whiting 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Blitz DeRose Duo 8 to 11:55 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

Sunday, Dec. 26Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 U.S. 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Monday, Dec. 27N.E.W. Piano Guys 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., Geneva Ballroom at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Show starts 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25. Visit lakelawnresort.com to purchase and for more details.

Tuesday, Dec. 28Local showcase/open mic night 6 to 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

N.E.W. Piano Guys 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., Geneva Ballroom at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Show starts 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25. Visit lakelawnresort.com to purchase and for more details.

Wednesday, Dec. 29Scott Huffman 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Glenn Davis blues jam 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses

Thursday, Dec. 30Zach Ott 5 p.m., Niche.

Catelyn Picco 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Scott Huffman 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Kyle & The Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street.

Friday, Dec. 31Violet Wilder 3 to 6 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Four Wheel Drive 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Indigo Canyon 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Nathan and Brido 8 to 11 p.m., Waterfront Pub & Grill, 408 State Road 50, Delavan.

Phil Calkins 9 p.m. to midnight, DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lake Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Blue Rhythm Duo 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Bobby’s Place by the Lake, W3230 S. Lake Shore Drive, Fontana.

Contact High 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Practice In Public 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Lily Lake Resort, 7910 328th Ave., Burlington.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022Albert Lee and Hobie & the Leftovers 4 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling. Hobie & the Leftovers starts at 5 p.m. Albert Lee takes to the stage at 6 p.m. Tickets $52 each, plus tax. Visit the Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling Facebook page to purchase and for more information.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Julius Bindrim 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

