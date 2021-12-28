Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Dec. 29-Jan. 8, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Dec. 29 Scott Huffman 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Glenn Davis blues jam 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Zach Ott 5 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva.

Catelyn Picco 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Scott Huffman 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Kyle & The Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Friday, Dec. 31

Violet Wilder 3 to 6 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Four Wheel Drive 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Indigo Canyon 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Nathan and Brido 8 to 11 p.m., Waterfront Pub & Grill, 408 State Road 50, Delavan.

Phil Calkins 9 p.m. to midnight, DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lake Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Blue Rhythm Duo 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Bobby’s Place by the Lake, W3230 S. Lake Shore Drive, Fontana.

Contact High 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Practice In Public 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Lily Lake Resort, 7910 328th Ave., Burlington.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

Albert Lee and Hobie & the Leftovers 4 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling. Hobie & the Leftovers starts at 5 p.m. Albert Lee takes to the stage at 6 p.m. Tickets $52 each, plus tax. Visit the Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling Facebook page to purchase and for more information.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Julius Bindrim 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 U.S. 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Local showcase/open mic night 6 to 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Glenn Davis blues jam 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, Jan. 6

EDM The Get Down featuring Erza Jermale, Rising Energy, Nexus 6, Alex Kislov, Cap’N Plan-It 9 p.m., Thumbs Up Saloon, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Hosted by DJ Zoreau.

Friday, Jan. 7

Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Hobie & the Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

James & Friends 7 to 10 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Under Siege 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

