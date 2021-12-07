 Skip to main content
Live music

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Dec. 8-18

Rick Schuler

Rick Schuler will perform “A John Denver Christmas” at Belfry Music Theatre.

 Submitted, Regional News

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Dec. 8 Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Dec. 9Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva.

A John Denver Christmas by Rick Schuler 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

The Danny Parker Project 8 to 11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, Dec. 10Rhonda Jean 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Frank Whiting 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

A John Denver Christmas by Rick Schuler 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.

Indigo Canyon 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Dec. 11Rotten Bros. 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Matt Schwanke 6 to 9 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

The Mackenzie O’Brien Trio 6 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Christmas in New York by Sir Franc D’Ambrosio 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Maggie Sirkman 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Holton Band 7:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School auditorium, 482 E. Geneva St., Elkhorn. Free concert. Pick up tickets at Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center, 203 E. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

Stone Cold Country 8 p.m. to midnight, Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.

Elton John tribute act Simply Elton 8 p.m., Burlington Tap & Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Bohners Lake.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Dec. 12Christmas in New York by Sir Franc D’Ambrosio 2 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

LUDY 4 to 7 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Celebrating Frank Sinatra’s birthday.

Tuesday, Dec. 14Local showcase/open mic night 6 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Dec. 16Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

A Carole King Christmas by Michelle Foster 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street.

Friday, Dec. 17Jeff Trudell 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Dave Coy 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Christmas with Queen by Terry Barber 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Saturday, Dec. 18Eugene Gruber 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Brido 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Soulfoot Mombits 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Don Wiggins 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Smooth Blues Band 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Simply Yacht Rock 7 to 10 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.

Christmas with Queen by Terry Barber 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Gerald and Camille 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

