Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Dec. 8-18

Wednesday, Dec. 8 Blues jam with Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Dec. 9Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva.

A John Denver Christmas by Rick Schuler 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

The Danny Parker Project 8 to 11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, Dec. 10Rhonda Jean 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Frank Whiting 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

A John Denver Christmas by Rick Schuler 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.

Indigo Canyon 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Dec. 11Rotten Bros. 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Matt Schwanke 6 to 9 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

The Mackenzie O’Brien Trio 6 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Christmas in New York by Sir Franc D’Ambrosio 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Maggie Sirkman 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Holton Band 7:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School auditorium, 482 E. Geneva St., Elkhorn. Free concert. Pick up tickets at Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center, 203 E. Walworth St., Elkhorn.

Stone Cold Country 8 p.m. to midnight, Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.

Elton John tribute act Simply Elton 8 p.m., Burlington Tap & Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Bohners Lake.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., the Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Dec. 12Christmas in New York by Sir Franc D’Ambrosio 2 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

LUDY 4 to 7 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Celebrating Frank Sinatra’s birthday.

Tuesday, Dec. 14Local showcase/open mic night 6 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Dec. 16Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

A Carole King Christmas by Michelle Foster 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Kyle & the Sax 7 to 9 p.m., Jonathan’s on Brick Street.

Friday, Dec. 17Jeff Trudell 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Dave Coy 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Christmas with Queen by Terry Barber 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Saturday, Dec. 18Eugene Gruber 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Brido 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Soulfoot Mombits 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Don Wiggins 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Smooth Blues Band 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Simply Yacht Rock 7 to 10 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.

Christmas with Queen by Terry Barber 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com.

Gerald and Camille 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

