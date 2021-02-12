 Skip to main content
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Feb. 10-21, 2021
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Feb. 10-21, 2021

Big Al Wetzel

The next two Friday nights have the Big Al Wetzel Band performing at The Ridge Hotel and Champs Sports Bar & Grill.

Thursday, Feb. 11

Jeff Walski 6 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, Feb. 12

Jonathan Polit 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Chris Minardi 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Big Al Wetzel Band 8 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

James & Friends 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Doug Sheen 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Burlington Tap and Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Bohners Lake.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Feb. 13

Rick Venn 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Mackenzie O’Brien 6 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.

Joey Sunset Project 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

John “Ludy” Puleo 7 to 11 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tim B 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Brews & Tunes with Dropbear Collective 7 p.m. Free livestream event. Visit Wise Farm Productions Facebook page for details.

Michael Woelful 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Thursday, Feb. 18

D’Lite Duo 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, Feb. 19

Brian Steenstry 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Don Wiggins 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Doug Sheen 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Big Al Wetzel Band 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Feb. 20

That Gurl 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Two Beer Tommy 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Michael “Tinker” Tierney 6:30 to 9 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Brews & Tunes with Cullah 7 p.m. Free livestream event. Visit Wise Farm Productions Facebook page for details.

Gerald and Camille 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Dirty Canteen 8 p.m., Burlington Tap & Smokehouse.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

