Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Feb. 16-26, 2022

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Greg Shafer 5 to 7 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva.

Open mic 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Glenn Davis blues jam 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Van Wailin 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Open mic night hosted by Georgia Rae 6 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Frank Whiting 6:30 to 9 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Open jam hosted by Chris Louis 8 to 11 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Trunk H, Town of Geneva.

Friday, Feb. 18

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Jonathan Polit 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Austin Hopkins 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Indigo Canyon 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Jen Mitchell 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Rebecca & the Grey Notes 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Lil’ Ed 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Glenn Davis & Blues Commission 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Phil Calkins 7 to 10 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Merlot Avenue 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Mungion doors open 7:30 p.m., show 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva. Tickets $15 advance, $20 day of show. Visit www.lghom.com to purchase and for more details.

D’Lite Duo 8 p.m. to midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Doug Sheen 9 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 U.S. 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Open mic 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Glenn Davis blues jam 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Michal Van Dyke 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290.

Big Al Wetzel Band 7 to 10 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, Feb. 25

Shayne Steglia 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

D’Lite Duo 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Mykal Baas 6:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.

N.E.W. Piano Guys dueling pianos show 7 to 11 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort. Show runs from 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets $25. Visit lakelawnresort.com to purchase.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delevan Lake Store & Lounge.

Nathan and Brido at Brido’s birthday gig 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., New Horizons 214 S. 7th St., Delavan.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Feb. 26 Dan McGuire 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Soulfoot Mombits 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Thirsty Boots Acoustic with Ken Cady and Andrea Hunecke 6 to 9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

The Suzy Duo 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Matt Hendricks Trio 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.

Chris Kohn 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

N.E.W. Piano Guys dueling pianos show 7 to 11 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort. Show runs from 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets $25. Visit lakelawnresort.com to purchase.

Michael Burke 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

The Allstars 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Under Siege 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

D’Lite Duo 8 p.m. to midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

The Walski Brothers 9 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Blackwater 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

