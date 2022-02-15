Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Feb. 16-26, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Greg Shafer 5 to 7 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva.
Open mic 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Glenn Davis blues jam 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.
Van Wailin 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Open mic night hosted by Georgia Rae 6 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.
Frank Whiting 6:30 to 9 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
People are also reading…
Open jam hosted by Chris Louis 8 to 11 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Trunk H, Town of Geneva.
Friday, Feb. 18
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.
Jonathan Polit 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
D’Lite Duo 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.
Austin Hopkins 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Indigo Canyon 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Jen Mitchell 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.
Rebecca & the Grey Notes 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Lil’ Ed 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.
Glenn Davis & Blues Commission 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.
Phil Calkins 7 to 10 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.
Merlot Avenue 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Mungion doors open 7:30 p.m., show 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva. Tickets $15 advance, $20 day of show. Visit www.lghom.com to purchase and for more details.
D’Lite Duo 8 p.m. to midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Doug Sheen 9 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Kevin Kennedy 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, Feb. 20
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 U.S. 12, Richmond, Illinois.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Open mic 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
Glenn Davis blues jam 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Michal Van Dyke 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290.
Big Al Wetzel Band 7 to 10 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.
Friday, Feb. 25
Shayne Steglia 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.
D’Lite Duo 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.
Mykal Baas 6:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.
N.E.W. Piano Guys dueling pianos show 7 to 11 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort. Show runs from 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets $25. Visit lakelawnresort.com to purchase.
Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delevan Lake Store & Lounge.
Nathan and Brido at Brido’s birthday gig 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., New Horizons 214 S. 7th St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Feb. 26 Dan McGuire 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.
Soulfoot Mombits 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Thirsty Boots Acoustic with Ken Cady and Andrea Hunecke 6 to 9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
The Suzy Duo 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.
Matt Hendricks Trio 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.
Chris Kohn 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.
N.E.W. Piano Guys dueling pianos show 7 to 11 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort. Show runs from 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets $25. Visit lakelawnresort.com to purchase.
Michael Burke 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
The Allstars 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
Under Siege 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
D’Lite Duo 8 p.m. to midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
The Walski Brothers 9 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Blackwater 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.