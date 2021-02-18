Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Feb. 19-28, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Friday, Feb. 19
Brian Steenstry 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Don Wiggins 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Doug Sheen 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Big Al Wetzel Band 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Tim Castle & Dale Sellers 2 p.m., Countryside Pub, 8225 McHenry St., Burlington.
Austin Hopkins 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.
That Gurl 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Two Beer Tommy 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Scott Huffman Duo 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Michael “Tinker” Tierney 6:30 to 9 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Folk Service 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Brews & Tunes with Cullah 7 p.m. Free livestream event. Visit Wise Farm Productions Facebook page for details.
Karen Shook 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Gerald and Camille 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
Dirty Canteen 8 p.m., Burlington Tap & Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Burlington.
Simply Elton 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, Feb. 21
Abby Kay 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
Friday, Feb. 26
Johnny Guarnieri 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Jess Piano 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.
Big Al Wetzel Band 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Boys and Toys 9 p.m., Burlington Tap and Smokehouse.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Fifty One Lincoln 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.
Georgia Rae and Mykal Baas 6 p.m., The Hive Taproom.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Ed Chapman 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
Chris Kohn 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
2 Pump Chump 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
The Mackenzie O’Brien Band 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.