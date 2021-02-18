 Skip to main content
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Feb. 19-28, 2021
Live Music | Upcoming AREA Performances and Concerts

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Feb. 19-28, 2021

The Big Al Wetzel Band

The Big Al Wetzel Band has gigs on the way at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, in Lake Geneva, and at The Ridge Hotel, in the town of Geneva.

 File photo, Regional News

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Friday, Feb. 19

Brian Steenstry 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Don Wiggins 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Doug Sheen 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Big Al Wetzel Band 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Feb. 20

Tim Castle & Dale Sellers 2 p.m., Countryside Pub, 8225 McHenry St., Burlington.

Austin Hopkins 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.

That Gurl 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Two Beer Tommy 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Scott Huffman Duo 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Michael “Tinker” Tierney 6:30 to 9 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Folk Service 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Brews & Tunes with Cullah 7 p.m. Free livestream event. Visit Wise Farm Productions Facebook page for details.

Karen Shook 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Gerald and Camille 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Dirty Canteen 8 p.m., Burlington Tap & Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Burlington.

Simply Elton 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, Feb. 21

Abby Kay 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Friday, Feb. 26

Johnny Guarnieri 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Jess Piano 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Big Al Wetzel Band 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Boys and Toys 9 p.m., Burlington Tap and Smokehouse.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Feb. 27

Fifty One Lincoln 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Georgia Rae and Mykal Baas 6 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Ed Chapman 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Chris Kohn 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

2 Pump Chump 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

The Mackenzie O’Brien Band 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

