Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Feb. 2-12, 2022

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Greg Schaffer 5 to 7 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Clube Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva.

Glenn Davis blues jam 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Karen Shook 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Don Wiggins 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Glenn Davis & Jim Schoberg 6 to 9 p.m., Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn.

Open mic night 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, Feb. 4

Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

D’Lite Duo 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Scott Huffman 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Big Al Wetzel Band 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Nathan and Brido 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Hobie & the Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Blackberry Jam acoustic 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Soggy Prairie 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Telstar 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Karen Shook 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Barron Ryan 7 to 9 p.m., Big Foot Union High School Auditorium, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Advance tickets $25 adults, day of show $30. Youth tickets $5. Service charges apply. Purchase at bigfootfinearts.ticketleap.com.

Open mic night — doors open 7 p.m., music starts 8 p.m., LSJ Music Company, 127 Park Place, Delavan.

Kylar Kuzio 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Mozart and Mahler by Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra with soprano Jessica Victoria 7:30 p.m., Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Road, Town of Geneva. General admission $20, priority reserved $50, students free. Purchase tickets at lakegenevaorchestra.org.

According to Kate 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

D’Lite Duo 8 p.m. to midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

The Mackenzie O’Brien Band 8:30 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Miles Over Mountains doors open 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva. Tickets $15. Visit lghom.com to purchase and for more details.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Feb. 6

Frank Falduto & Patio Daddios 2 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 U.S. 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Glenn Davis blues jam 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Dan Blitz 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290.

Don Wiggins 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Open mic night 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Farmstand.

Friday, Feb. 11

Steve Weber 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Scott Huffman 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Big Al Wetzel Band 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Ivy Ford Band 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Blue Rhythm Duo 6:30 to 9 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.

Randy McCallister 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Karen Shook 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Gebel Girls 7 to 10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Doug Sheen 7 to 11 p.m., Burlington Tap and Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Bohners Lake.

Boys and Toys 8:30 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Squad 51 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

