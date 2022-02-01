Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Feb. 2-12, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Greg Schaffer 5 to 7 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Clube Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva.
Glenn Davis blues jam 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Karen Shook 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Don Wiggins 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Glenn Davis & Jim Schoberg 6 to 9 p.m., Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn.
Open mic night 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, Feb. 4
Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.
D’Lite Duo 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.
Scott Huffman 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Big Al Wetzel Band 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Nathan and Brido 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Hobie & the Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Blackberry Jam acoustic 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.
Soggy Prairie 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Telstar 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.
Karen Shook 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Barron Ryan 7 to 9 p.m., Big Foot Union High School Auditorium, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Advance tickets $25 adults, day of show $30. Youth tickets $5. Service charges apply. Purchase at bigfootfinearts.ticketleap.com.
Open mic night — doors open 7 p.m., music starts 8 p.m., LSJ Music Company, 127 Park Place, Delavan.
Kylar Kuzio 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.
Mozart and Mahler by Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra with soprano Jessica Victoria 7:30 p.m., Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Road, Town of Geneva. General admission $20, priority reserved $50, students free. Purchase tickets at lakegenevaorchestra.org.
According to Kate 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
D’Lite Duo 8 p.m. to midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
The Mackenzie O’Brien Band 8:30 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Miles Over Mountains doors open 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva. Tickets $15. Visit lghom.com to purchase and for more details.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Kevin Kennedy 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, Feb. 6
Frank Falduto & Patio Daddios 2 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 U.S. 12, Richmond, Illinois.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Glenn Davis blues jam 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Dan Blitz 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290.
Don Wiggins 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Open mic night 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Farmstand.
Friday, Feb. 11
Steve Weber 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Scott Huffman 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Big Al Wetzel Band 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.
Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Ivy Ford Band 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Blue Rhythm Duo 6:30 to 9 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.
Randy McCallister 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.
Karen Shook 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Gebel Girls 7 to 10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
Doug Sheen 7 to 11 p.m., Burlington Tap and Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Bohners Lake.
Boys and Toys 8:30 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Squad 51 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.