Live music

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Feb. 23-March 5, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. Artist names below in bold.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

360five Sound Experience — Live instrumentation and DJ set, 5:30 p.m., Eleven11, 11 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. Tickets: $35.

Open mic — 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Zach Ott — 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, Town of Geneva.

Michal Van Dyke — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Don Wiggins — 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 7 to 10 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, Feb. 25

Tom Stanfield — 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Shayne Steglia — 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Mykal Baas — 6:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

N.E.W. Piano Guys — dueling pianos show 7 to 11 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Show runs from 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets $25. Visit lakelawnresort.com to purchase.

Scott Huffman — 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Open mic night — 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Nathan and Brido — 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., New Horizons 214 S. 7th St., Delavan. Brido’s birthday gig.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Ave., Fontana.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Dan McGuire — 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Soulfoot Mombits — 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield — 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Thirsty Boots Acoustic with Ken Cady and Andrea Hunecke — 6 to 9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

The Suzy Duo — 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Matt Hendricks Trio — 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.

Karen Shook — 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Chris Kohn — 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

N.E.W. Piano Guys — dueling pianos show 7 to 11 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort. Show runs from 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets $25. Visit lakelawnresort.com to purchase.

Michael Burke — 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

The Allstars — 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Under Siege — 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m. to midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

The Walski Brothers — 9 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Blackwater — 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

Sunday, Feb. 27

Sunday Blues Jam — with Glenn Davis, 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 N. Route 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Monday, Feb. 28

Blues Music on the Patio — Featuring Glenn Davis and others, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Tuesday, March 1

Dan Blitz & Mike DeRose — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290.

Wednesday, March 2

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, March 3

Zach Ott — 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, Town of Geneva.

Chris Kohn — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic hosted by Chris Louis — 8 to 11 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music.

EDM: The Get Down — Electronic music night hosted by DJ Zoreau, with Jripz, Blvck Mvgic, Kreep Show and Jvst Ryan, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Thumbs Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, March 4

Tom Stanfield — 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

D’Lite Duo — 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Matt Jaye — 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Bobby Horton — Songs and Stories of the Civil War, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Big Foot High School Auditorium, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Tickets: $25 adults, $5 youth. Visit bigfootfinearts.org to purchase and for more details.

Open mic night — 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Dirty Canteen — 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, March 5

Jen Mitchell — 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield — 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Jazz concert — Led by Bob Lark, with Badger Jazz Ensemble and Chicago area professionals, 7 p.m., Badger High School Auditorium, 220 E. South St., Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m. to midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Telstar — 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

