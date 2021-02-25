Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Feb. 26-March 7, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Friday, Feb. 26
Johnny Guarnieri 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
D’Lite Duo 6 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Jess Piano 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Collins County Acoustic Duo 7 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Big Al Wetzel Band 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Boys and Toys 9 p.m., Burlington Tap and Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Burlington.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Fifty One Lincoln 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.
Georgia Rae and Mykal Baas 6 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Patrick Van Bibber 6:30 p.m., Alpine Valley Resort, W2501 County Road D, Elkhorn.
Jeff Walski 7 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Ed Chapman 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Brews & Tunes with Whiskey and the Devil 7 p.m. Free virtual performance. Visit Wise Farm Productions Facebook page for details.
Chris Kohn 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
2 Pump Chump 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
The Mackenzie O’Brien Band 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Tuesday, March 2
“A Night at the Opera” 7:30 p.m. UW-Whitewater Music Department performance by vocal and piano faculty, including Brian Leeper, Jessica Schwefel, Adam Shelton, Rachel Wood and MyungHee Chung. Tickets $13 single viewer, $26 family viewing. Purchase at tickets.uww.edu or 262-472-2222.
Friday, March 5
Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
D’Lite Duo 6 p.m., Pier 290.
Patrick Van Bibber 6:30 p.m., Alpine Valley Resort.
Don Wiggins 8 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Contact High 9 p.m., Elkhorn Saloon, 9 E. Walworth St., Elkhorn.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, March 6
The Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Blue Siren Duo 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Chinsey 7 to 10 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Jenny H 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
Brews & Tunes with Derek Ramnarace 7 p.m. Free virtual performance. Visit Wise Farm Productions Facebook page for details.
Jeff Walski 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.