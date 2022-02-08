 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live music

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Feb. 9-19, 2022

Glenn Davis

Glenn Davis

 File photo, Regional News

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Greg Schaffer 5 to 7 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, Lake Geneva.

Glenn Davis blues jam 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7 p.m., Niche.

Dan Blitz 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Don Wiggins 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Open mic night 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, Feb. 11

Zach Ott 5 to 7 p.m., Niche.

Steve Weber 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Scott Huffman 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Big Al Wetzel Band 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Carolyn Wehner 5 to 7 p.m., Niche.

Ivy Ford Band 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Blue Rhythm Duo 6:30 to 9 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Randy McCallister 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Karen Shook 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Gebel Girls 7 to 10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Doug Sheen 7 to 11 p.m., Burlington Tap and Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Bohners Lake.

Boys and Toys 8:30 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Squad 51 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 U.S. 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Catelyn Picco 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Glenn Davis blues jam 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Van Wailin 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, Feb. 18

D’Lite Duo 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Saturday, Feb. 19 Glenn Davis 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Mungion doors open 7:30 p.m., show 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva. Tickets $15 advance, $20 day of show. Visit www.lghom.com to purchase and for more details.

