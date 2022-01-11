 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live music

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Jan. 12-22, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Andrew Tilander 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Glenn Davis blues jam 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, town of Geneva.

Karen Shook 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Friday, Jan. 14

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Brido 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Walski 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Big Al Wetzel Band 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Gerald and Camille 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Dan McQuire 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Jeff Trudell 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Trinadora 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Josh Clark 6 to 9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Matt Meyer Duo 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Terry Bryne 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Ryann Lyn 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Lunar Lizard 7 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva. Tickets $10. Visit lghom.com to purchase.

Glenn Davis & Blues Commission 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Jeff Walski 7 p.m., Burlington Tap and Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Burlington.

Big Al Wetzel Band 8 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Mackenzie O’Brien 9 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, Jan. 16

Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 U.S. 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Local showcase/open mic night 6 to 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Andrew Tilander 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Glenn Davis blues jam 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Dan Blitz 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290.

Jeff Walski 6 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., #2007, Lake Geneva.

Open mic night hosted by Georgia Rae 6 to 9 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.

Friday, Jan. 21

Joey Halbur 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

D’Lite Duo 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Indigo Canyon 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Jan. 22 Carolyn Wehner 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Sipos & Young Band 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Eclectic Red 6 to 9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Smooth Blues Band 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Telstar 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Gebel Girls 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Indigo Canyon Duo 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.

Dirty Canteen 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Judson Brown Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

