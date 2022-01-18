Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Jan. 19-29, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Andrew Tilander 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Glenn Davis blues jam 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Jan. 20
Dan Blitz 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Jeff Walski 6 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., #2007, Lake Geneva.
Open mic night hosted by Georgia Rae 6 to 9 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.
Friday, Jan. 21
Joey Halbur 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
D’Lite Duo 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.
Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Indigo Canyon 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Carolyn Wehner 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, town of Geneva.
Sipos & Young Band 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Eclectic Red 6 to 9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Smooth Blues Band 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Telstar 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.
Gebel Girls 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
Indigo Canyon Duo 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.
D’Lite Duo 8 p.m. to midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Dirty Canteen 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Judson Brown Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, Jan. 23
Eugene Gruber noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 U.S. 12, Richmond, Illinois.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Local showcase/open mic night 6 to 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Andrew Tilander 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Glenn Davis blues jam 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses
Thursday, Jan. 27
Mike Whalen & Brian Mitchell 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290.
Doug Sheen 6:30 to 9 p.m., Flat Iron Tap.
Big Al Wetzel Band 8 to 11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.
Friday, Jan. 28
2 Against Nature 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Randy McCallister 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Brido 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Jen Mitchell 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.
Smooth Blues Band with John Gueher 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Chad Hell 6 to 9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.
Gerald and Camille 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Dog House Roses 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.
D’Lite Duo 8 p.m. to midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.