Live music

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Jan. 26-Feb. 5, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Greg Shaffer 5 to 6:30 p.m., Niche, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, town of Geneva.

Andrew Tilander 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Glenn Davis blues jam 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Mike Whalen & Brian Mitchell 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Don Wiggins 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Doug Sheen 6:30 to 9 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., #2007, Lake Geneva.

Big Al Wetzel Band 8 to 11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, Jan. 28

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

2 Against Nature 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Randy McCallister 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Scott Huffman 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Brido 5 to 8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Jen Mitchell 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche.

Smooth Blues Band with John Gueher 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Chad Hell 6 to 9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Gerald and Camille 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Matt Meyer 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Dog House Roses 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Karen Shook 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

D’Lite Duo 8 p.m. to midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Goo Roos 9 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Blackwater 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Jan. 30

Zaido Cruz 1 to 5 p.m., The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 U.S. 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Local showcase/open mic night 6 to 8 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Karen Shook 5:30 to 8 p.m., Pier 290.

Don Wiggins 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Friday, Feb. 4

Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

D’Lite Duo 6 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Scott Huffman 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Open mic night 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Hobie & the Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Blackberry Jam acoustic 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Telstar 7 to 10 p.m., Pier 290.

Karen Shook 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Barron Ryan 7 to 9 p.m., Big Foot Union High School Auditorium, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. Advance tickets $25 adults, day of show $30. Youth tickets $5. Service charges apply. Purchase at bigfootfinearts.ticketleap.com.

Kylar Kuzio 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery.

Mozart and Mahler by Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra with soprano Jessica Victoria 7:30 p.m., Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Road, Town of Geneva. General admission $20, priority reserved $50, students free. Purchase tickets at lakegenevaorchestra.org.

D’Lite Duo 8 p.m. to midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

The Mackenzie O’Brien Band 8:30 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Miles Over Mountains doors open 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva. Tickets $15. Visit lghom.com to purchase and for more details.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.



