Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: July 14-23, 2021

Big gigs this week

The largest country music festival in the area kicks off Thursday, July 15.

Country Thunder 2021 is expected to bring over 20 artists to Shadow Hill Ranch in Twin Lakes, including Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch, Eric Church and Kane Brown.

The four-day festival wraps up Sunday, July 18.

For a full schedule, see the Country Thunder story in this week’s Resorter or visit countrythunder.com.

Looking for a little more variety musically? Head to the Walworth County Fairgrounds for Elkhorn’s Ribfest, which is also from Thursday to Sunday, July 15 to 18.

The acts scheduled to play the event span genres, from rock and pop to hip hop — and, yes, even some country.

Performing July 15 are Exit Plan, 3 p.m., park stage; The Spectaculars, 4 p.m., main stage/tent; Hairbanger’s Ball, 6 p.m., park stage; and Too Hype Crew, 8 p.m., main stage/tent.