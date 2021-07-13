Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: July 14-23, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Big gigs this week
The largest country music festival in the area kicks off Thursday, July 15.
Country Thunder 2021 is expected to bring over 20 artists to Shadow Hill Ranch in Twin Lakes, including Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch, Eric Church and Kane Brown.
The four-day festival wraps up Sunday, July 18.
For a full schedule, see the Country Thunder story in this week’s Resorter or visit countrythunder.com.
Looking for a little more variety musically? Head to the Walworth County Fairgrounds for Elkhorn’s Ribfest, which is also from Thursday to Sunday, July 15 to 18.
The acts scheduled to play the event span genres, from rock and pop to hip hop — and, yes, even some country.
Performing July 15 are Exit Plan, 3 p.m., park stage; The Spectaculars, 4 p.m., main stage/tent; Hairbanger’s Ball, 6 p.m., park stage; and Too Hype Crew, 8 p.m., main stage/tent.
On Friday, July 16, Karen Shook & The Shakers play the park stage at noon. Also performing: D’Lite Duo, 1 p.m., main stage/tent; Jonny Lyons & The Pride, 2:30 p.m., park stage; Cameron Webb’s Soul Revue, 4:30 p.m., main stage/tent; Rockstar Rodeo, 6:30 p.m., park stage; and 7th Heaven, 8:30 p.m., main stage/tent.
Playing Ribfest Saturday, July 17, are Breaking Cadence, noon, park stage; House of Music, 1:30 p.m., main stage/tent; Dueling Pianos 2:30 p.m., park stage; The Cheap Shots, 4:30 p.m., main stage/tent; Karma Committee, 6:30 p.m., park stage; and Bella Cain, 8:30 p.m., main stage/tent.
On Sunday, July 18, it’s Walworth County Idol, noon, park stage; Altered Five, 2 p.m., main stage/tent; Hillbilly Rockstarz, 4 p.m., park stage; and Cherry Pie, 6 p.m., main stage/tent.
Visit elkhornribfest.com for more details.
The fairgrounds are at 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
More music this week
Wednesday, July 14
Kyle Deshner 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., The Waterfront on Brown’s Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Thursday, July 15
Open mic night hosted by Stephan & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, town of Geneva.
Lake Geneva Day free concert by Broadway Academy of Art & Dance and Swing Nouveau in Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. The academy’s performance is at 5 p.m. Swing Nouveau goes on at 6 p.m. Event is also part of VISIT Lake Geneva’s Concerts In The Park series.
Glenn Davis 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.
Friday, July 16
Tamara Woodruff 3 to 6 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Jestin Jay Trio 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Jim Gaff 7 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Don Wiggins 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
The Beach Boys tribute act Sounds of Summer 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Big Al Wetzel Band 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, July 17
Greg Shaffer Jazz Duo 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
Sawdust Symphony 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes. Free drive-in outdoor concert.
DNA 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
That Gurl 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Scott Huffman & Matt Ruthenberg 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Doug Sheen 6 to 10 p.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill, 10521 Route 47, Hebron, Illinois.
Telstar 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.
Paulie & the Poorboys 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
ReTurn2Soul 7 to 10 p.m., Baker House.
DJ Mister Woods 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda.
The Beach Boys tribute act Sounds of Summer 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
One Foot In The Groove 7 to 9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Free admission.
Loriann Bowdish 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
PB&J 7 to 11 p.m., Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon.
Zaido Cruz 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Next week
Sunday, July 18
Doug Sheen 1 to 5 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Kyle Deschner 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Prestijio 3 to 5 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Free admission.
Elton John/Billy Joel tribute Simply Elton & Simply Billy 3 p.m., Olive Black Lounge, 5607 Broadway Road, Richmond, Illinois. Call 815-678-7370 for ticket information and more details.
Billy Farmer 4 to 8 p.m., Baker House.
Split Hook 6 to 8 p.m., Flat Iron Park. Part of Streets of Lake Geneva Business Improvement District’s Lake Geneva LIVE free concert series.
Tuesday, July 20
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sunset Park, 451 Devendorf St., Elkhorn. Part of the free Sounds of Sunset Summer Concert Series.
Wednesday, July 21
Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.
Doug Sheen 6 to 9 p.m., The Waterfront on Brown’s Lake.
Jaimee Paul performs “Bonded: A Salute to the Music of James Bond” 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Thursday, July 22
Open mic night hosted by Stephan & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
The Honeygoats 6 to 8 p.m., Flat Iron Park. Part of VISIT Lake Geneva’s free Concerts In The Park series. Go to visitlakegeneva.com for more details.
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Doug Sheen 6:30 to 9 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Jaimee Paul performs “Bonded: A Salute to the Music of James Bond” 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Friday, July 23
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Sam Barrett 5 to 8 p.m., open house event at The Treasury, 303 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Fender Bender 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.
Karen Shook 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda.
Andrew Lloyd Webber tribute by Terry Barber 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Under Siege 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell,
Shannon Marie 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, July 24
Gerald and Camille 2 to 5 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.
Solo appearance of Mark from Wait, What? 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron.
Glenn Davis 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House.
Jazz Duo Stephen & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 10 p.m., Baker House.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Frank Whiting & Friends 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Rare Element 7 to 9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Free admission.
Andrew Lloyd Webber tribute by Terry Barber 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Michael Woelfel 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda.
Dirty Canteen 8 p.m., Spoondoggers Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Contact High 8:30 p.m., Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.