Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: July 20-30, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. Artist names below in bold.

Big gigs on the horizon

Would You Kindly? — Thursday, July 21, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, visitlakegeneva.com. Free show, part of Visit Lake Geneva’s Concerts in the Park series.

Lee Brice — July 21, 10 p.m., at Country Thunder, Highway P, Twin Lakes, countrythunder.com. Note: Tickets are sold out for Country Thunder.

Sounds of Summer — Beach Boys tribute. Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Chris Young — Friday, July 22, 10 p.m., at Country Thunder, Twin Lakes, countrythunder.com.

Take It Easy — Eagles tribute. Saturday, July 23, 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan, phoenixparkbandshell.com. Part of the Free Concerts in the Park series.

Jimmy Buffett — July 23, 8 p.m., Alpine Valley Music Theatre, 2699 County Road D, East Troy. Tickets start at $36. Visit livenation.com and search “Alpine Valley” for more information.

Morgan Wallen — July 23, 10 p.m., at Country Thunder, Twin Lakes, countrythunder.com.

Florida Georgia Line — Sunday, July 24, 9 p.m., Country Thunder, Twin Lakes.

“Cry! Cry! Cry!” Johnny Cash tribute with Jonny Lyons — Thursday, July 28, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva, visitlakegeneva.com. Free show, part of Visit Lake Geneva’s Concerts in the Park series.

Chicago Rewired — Chicago tribute. Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Tony Rocker and the Comeback Special Band — Saturday, July 30, 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Part of the Free Concerts in the Park series.

Calendar

Wednesday, July 20

Julius Bindrim — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Tim Wright — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Sharon Owens — Barbara Streisand tribute. 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, July 21

Maggie Rose — 3:30 p.m., Country Thunder, Twin Lakes, countrythunder.com.

Cork N Classics — 5-8 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva.

Matt Jaye — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Sharon Owens — Barbara Streisand tribute. 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Friday, July 22

Eimile Malmgren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Shayne Steglia — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Bahama Bob on the steel drums — 6-8 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Todd Bryant — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Tim Wright — 7-10 p.m., Embers Terrace at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons.

Banana Wind — celebrating the music of Jimmy Buffett. 7-11 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot.

Randy McCallister — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Sounds of Summer — Beach Boys tribute. 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Saturday, July 23

Blue Rhythm Duo — 2 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Terry Bryne — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Otherwise Civilized — 4-8 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 4-7 p.m., Mars Resort.

Lenny Bains Band — Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Jeremiah Fox and the Odd Company — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Whalen & Guest — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Wedding Crasher Acoustic Juke Box — 7-11 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot.

Sounds of Summer — Beach Boys tribute. 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Dirty Canteen — 8 p.m., Spoondoggers Pell Lake, N1320 South Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Paul Zanello Combo — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, July 24

Memorial show & jam — celebrating Bob Lindsley, noon-4 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Big Al Wetzel & Jimbo — noon-4 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.

Chris Kohn — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

John “Ludy” Puleo — 3-6 p.m., Mars Resort.

Tuesday, July 26

D’Lite Duo — 4:30-7:30 p.m., Mars Resort, under the tent, unplugged.

Big Al Wetzel & Jimbo — 5-9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. In the beer garden for Taco Tuesday.

Kenny Jones — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Wednesday, July 27

Matt Jaye — 6 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Whalen & Guest — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Thursday, July 28

Matt Jaye — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Big Al Wetzel & Jimbo — 8-11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, July 29

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Rick Venn — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Bahama Bob on the steel drums — 6-8 p.m., Mars Resort.

Bad Dads — 6-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Gary the Band — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Heather Jean — 7-10 p.m., Embers Terrace at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Saturday, July 30

Mike VanDyke — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

In Spite of Ourselves — 4-7 p.m., Mars Resort.

Smooth Blues with John Gueher — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Under Siege — 5-7 p.m., Elkhorn Square, Elkhorn.

Blue Rhythm Duo — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Ludy — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

The Student Body — 8-11 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.