Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: July 21-31, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
This week
Wednesday, July 21
Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.
Doug Sheen 6 to 9 p.m., The Waterfront on Brown’s Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Jaimee Paul performs “Bonded: A Salute to the Music of James Bond” 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Thursday, July 22
Open mic night hosted by Stephan & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, town of Geneva.
The Honeygoats 6 to 8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Part of VISIT Lake Geneva’s free Concerts In The Park series. Go to visitlakegeneva.com for more details.
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Doug Sheen 6:30 to 9 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Jaimee Paul performs “Bonded: A Salute to the Music of James Bond” 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Friday, July 23
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Jeff Walski 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Sam Barrett 5 to 8 p.m., open house event at The Treasury, 303 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Fender Bender 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Karen Shook 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Andrew Lloyd Webber tribute by Terry Barber 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Under Siege 7 to 9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Free admission.
Dollar Giraffes 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Shannon Marie 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, July 24
Gerald and Camille 2 to 5 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.
Solo appearance of Mark from Wait, What? 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron.
Glenn Davis 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.
Jazz Duo Stephen & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Four Wheel Drive 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 10 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Restaurant at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Frank Whiting & Friends 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Rare Element 7 to 9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Free admission.
Andrew Lloyd Webber tribute by Terry Barber 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Michael Woelfel 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda.
Dirty Canteen 8 p.m., Spoondoggers Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Contact High 8:30 p.m., Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Next week
Sunday, July 25
Kyle Deschner 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Kayla Seeber 6 to 8 p.m., Flat Iron Park. Part of Streets of Lake Geneva Business Improvement District’s “Lake Geneva LIVE” free concert series.
Wednesday, July 28
Heart By Heart 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Thursday, July 29
Open mic night hosted by Stephan & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Georgia Rae Family Band 6 to 8 p.m., Flat Iron Park. Part of VISIT Lake Geneva’s free Concerts In The Park series.
Jeff Trudell 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.
Heart By Heart 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Friday, July 30
Kyle Deschner 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Johnny Guarnieri 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Simply Jeorge 6 to 8:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Scott Huffman & Matt Ruthenberg 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Throwback Stereo 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.
Earth, Wind & Fire tribute Kalimba 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Dirty Canteen 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, July 31
Karen Shook 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House. Free drive-in outdoor concert.
Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Paul Zanello 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 10 p.m., Baker House.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Restaurant at Lake Lawn Resort.
Big Al Wetzel Band 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.
Michael Woelfel 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda.
Elvis Presley tribute Tony Rocker 7 to 9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell.
Earth, Wind & Fire tribute Kalimba 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Tim B 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
The Good Ole Boys 9 p.m., Spoondoggers Pell Lake.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.