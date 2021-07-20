Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: July 21-31, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

This week

Wednesday, July 21

Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Doug Sheen 6 to 9 p.m., The Waterfront on Brown’s Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.

Jaimee Paul performs “Bonded: A Salute to the Music of James Bond” 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.

Thursday, July 22

Open mic night hosted by Stephan & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, town of Geneva.

The Honeygoats 6 to 8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Part of VISIT Lake Geneva’s free Concerts In The Park series. Go to visitlakegeneva.com for more details.

The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.