Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: July 21-31, 2021
Live music

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: July 21-31, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

This week

Wednesday, July 21

Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Doug Sheen 6 to 9 p.m., The Waterfront on Brown’s Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.

Jaimee Paul performs “Bonded: A Salute to the Music of James Bond” 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.

Thursday, July 22

Open mic night hosted by Stephan & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, town of Geneva.

The Honeygoats 6 to 8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Part of VISIT Lake Geneva’s free Concerts In The Park series. Go to visitlakegeneva.com for more details.

The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Doug Sheen 6:30 to 9 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Jaimee Paul performs “Bonded: A Salute to the Music of James Bond” 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.

Friday, July 23

Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Jeff Walski 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Sam Barrett 5 to 8 p.m., open house event at The Treasury, 303 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Fender Bender 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Karen Shook 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Andrew Lloyd Webber tribute by Terry Barber 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.

Under Siege 7 to 9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Free admission.

Dollar Giraffes 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Shannon Marie 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, July 24

Gerald and Camille 2 to 5 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Solo appearance of Mark from Wait, What? 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron.

Glenn Davis 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.

Jazz Duo Stephen & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Four Wheel Drive 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

The Gravity of Youth 6 to 10 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Restaurant at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Frank Whiting & Friends 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Rare Element 7 to 9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Free admission.

Andrew Lloyd Webber tribute by Terry Barber 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.

Michael Woelfel 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda.

Dirty Canteen 8 p.m., Spoondoggers Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Contact High 8:30 p.m., Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Next week

Sunday, July 25

Kyle Deschner 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Kayla Seeber 6 to 8 p.m., Flat Iron Park. Part of Streets of Lake Geneva Business Improvement District’s “Lake Geneva LIVE” free concert series.

Wednesday, July 28

Heart By Heart 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.

Thursday, July 29

Open mic night hosted by Stephan & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Georgia Rae Family Band 6 to 8 p.m., Flat Iron Park. Part of VISIT Lake Geneva’s free Concerts In The Park series.

Jeff Trudell 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.

Heart By Heart 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.

Friday, July 30

Kyle Deschner 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Johnny Guarnieri 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Simply Jeorge 6 to 8:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Scott Huffman & Matt Ruthenberg 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Throwback Stereo 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Earth, Wind & Fire tribute Kalimba 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.

Dirty Canteen 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, July 31

Karen Shook 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House. Free drive-in outdoor concert.

Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Paul Zanello 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

The Gravity of Youth 6 to 10 p.m., Baker House.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Restaurant at Lake Lawn Resort.

Big Al Wetzel Band 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Michael Woelfel 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda.

Elvis Presley tribute Tony Rocker 7 to 9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell.

Earth, Wind & Fire tribute Kalimba 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.

Tim B 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

The Good Ole Boys 9 p.m., Spoondoggers Pell Lake.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

