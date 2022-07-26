Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: July 27-Aug. 6, 2022

The following information is subject to change. Tickets may be sold out by the time you read this. Artist names below in bold.

Big gigs on the horizon

“Cry! Cry! Cry!” Johnny Cash tribute with Jonny Lyons — Thursday, July 28, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, visitlakegeneva.com. Free show, part of Visit Lake Geneva’s Concerts in the Park series.

Chicago Rewired — Chicago tribute. Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Tony Rocker and the Comeback Special Band — Saturday, July 30, 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Part of the Free Concerts in the Park series.

Get Happy! Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Judy Garland Centennial — July 30, 7:30 p.m., George Williams College of Aurora University, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay, musicbythelake.com. Feinstein pays tribute to Garland in this installment of the 2022 Music By The Lake performance series. Tickets: $30 lawn, $45 terrace, $70 orchestra, $85 dress circle.

Jay White — Neil Diamond tribute and Parkinson’s research fundraiser. Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 4-7, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

The Alex Meixner Band — Thursday, Aug. 4, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva, visitlakegeneva.com. Free show, part of Visit Lake Geneva’s Concerts in the Park series.

Phlowfest — Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6, Alpine Valley Music Theatre, 2699 County Road D, East Troy, lgphlowfest.com. Touted as a unique music, movement and lifestyle festival, the music lineup for the event includes Grace Potter, Big Wild, Hippie Sabotage, Twiddle, The Motet, The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson, Dumpstaphunk, Andy Frasco & the U.N., Low Cut Connie, Pink Talking Fish, Easy Star All-Stars, Neighbor, Steady Flow, Bodhicitta and DJ Mantas. Tickets: $130 for Aug. 5 or 6 access, $199 for two-day pass, $250 for VIP pass Aug. 5 or 6.

Queen Nation, a Queen tribute, with Who’s Who, a tribute to The Who — featuring special guest Weird Fishes: A Tribute to Radiohead. Saturday, Aug. 6, gates open 5 p.m., show starts 6 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music’s CTB Amphitheater, N3241 Highway H, Town of Geneva, lghom.com. Tickets: $35 ages 12 and older, $85 for the VIP Experience.

The Britins — The Beatles tribute. Aug. 6, 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Part of the Free Concerts in the Park series.

An Evening with Air Supply — Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., George Williams College of Aurora University, musicbythelake.com. That’s right, the soft rock duo that first met in 1975 is still together and still performing. Tickets: $30 lawn, $45 terrace, $70 orchestra. Dress circle tickets sold out as of this writing.

Calendar

Wednesday, July 27

Matt Jaye — 6 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Karen Shook — 6-9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Whalen & Guest — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Southern Cross — Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young tribute, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Tom Stanfield — 8-11 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, July 28

Grant Milliren — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Don Wiggins — 6-9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Matt Jaye — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Southern Cross — Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young tribute, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Big Al Wetzel & Jimbo — 8-11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, July 29

Bird & Bloom — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Rick Venn — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Bahama Bob on the steel drums — 6-8 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Bad Dads — 6-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Gary the Band — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Heather Jean — 7-10 p.m., Embers Terrace at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Town of Lyons.

Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Open mic — 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, July 30

Cole Brandt — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Mike Van Dyke — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

In Spite of Ourselves — 4-7 p.m., Mars Resort.

Smooth Blues with John Gueher — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Under Siege — 5-7 p.m., Elkhorn Square, Elkhorn, for the Elkhorn Truck and Shuck event. See the Happenings column in this week’s Resorter for more about Truck and Shuck.

Blue Rhythm Duo — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Soggy Prairie — 6-9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Ludy — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Ed Chapman — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

The Student Body — 8-11 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva.

Phil Calkins — 8-11 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, July 31

The Thompson Duo — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Big Al — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 3-6 p.m., Mars Resort.

Contact High — 4-8 p.m., Magpie’s Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Monday, Aug. 1

DNA — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Indigo Canyon — 6-9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 South Lake Shore Drive, Town of Linn.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Carly Cooper — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

D’Lite Duo — 5-8 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot.

Mike Van Dyke — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Matt Jaye — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Tom Stanfield — 8-11 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs & Kisses.

Thursday, Aug. 4

The Thompson Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Whalen — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Friday, Aug. 5

The Blues Rhythm Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Bahama Bob on the steel drums — 6-8 p.m., Mars Resort.

Gary McAdams — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Heather Jean — 7-10 p.m., Embers Terrace at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.

Glenn Davis — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic — 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Ladies Must Swing — 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Part of the Free Concerts in the Park series.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Cole Brandt — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

D’Lite Duo — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Mark O’Dette — 4-7 p.m., Mars Resort.

Eimile Malmgren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Thirsty Boots Band — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Telstar — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Edison Blake — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

In The Stix — 8:30-11:30 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.