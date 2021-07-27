 Skip to main content
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: July 28-Aug. 7, 2021
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: July 28-Aug. 7, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

This week

Wednesday, July 28

Kyle Deshner 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Heart By Heart 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.

Thursday, July 29

Open mic night hosted by Stephan & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, town of Geneva.

Georgia Rae Family Band 6 to 8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Part of VISIT Lake Geneva’s free Concerts In The Park series.

Jeff Trudell 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Heart By Heart 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.

Friday, July 30

Cole Brandt 5 to 8 p.m., The Grandview Restaurant, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Kyle Deschner 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Bird & Bloom 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.

Johnny Guarnieri 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Simply Jeorge 6 to 8:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Scott Huffman & Matt Ruthenberg 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Throwback Stereo 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Blue Rhythm Duo 7 to 10 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Earth, Wind & Fire tribute Kalimba 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.

Jack Farina Swing Band 7 to 9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Free admission.

Dirty Canteen 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, July 31

The Thompson Duo 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.

Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra‘s “A Tale of Victory” free concert 4 p.m., Elkhorn Bandshell, 200 Devendorf St., Elkhorn. Visit the Orchestra’s Facebook page for more details.

Karen Shook 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes. Free drive-in outdoor concert.

Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Paul Zanello 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Test 1-2 5 to 9 p.m., The Waterfront on Brown’s Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.

The Gravity of Youth 6 to 10 p.m., Baker House.

The Bart Attacks 6 p.m., Savoy Lake Geneva, W4190 West End Road, town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Restaurant at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Big Al Wetzel Band 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Michael Woelfel 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Elvis Presley tribute Tony Rocker 7 to 9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Free admission.

Earth, Wind & Fire tribute Kalimba 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.

Tim B 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Ludy & the Tunes 8 p.m., Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets $20. To purchase, visit geneva4.com.

Face N Time 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

The Good Ole Boys 9 p.m., Spoondoggers Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Squad 51 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

Next week

Sunday, Aug. 1

Dirty Canteen 1 to 4 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

DNA 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.

Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra‘s “A Tale of Victory” free concert 4 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Visit the Orchestra’s Facebook page for more details.

Grant Milliren 6 to 8 p.m., Flat Iron Park. Part of Streets of Lake Geneva Business Improvement District’s Lake Geneva LIVE free concert series.

Frank Whiting 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar and Grill.

Monday, Aug. 2

Bird & Bloom 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Kyle Deshner 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.

Thursday, Aug. 5

The Tony Ocean Show with special guest Bill Serritella 6 to 8 p.m., Flat Iron Park. Part of VISIT Lake Geneva’s free Concerts In The Park series.

Friday, Aug. 6

DNA 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.

Cole Brandt 5 to 8 p.m., The Grandview Restaurant, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Big Al Wetzel Band 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Frank Whiting & Friends 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Casi Joy 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.

Mistaken Identity 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Matt Barri Takeover EDM Night 9 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva. With 418, Cheap Thrill, Back To Back and JPEBRO. Ages 18 and up. Doors open 8 p.m. Tickets $20 advance, $30 day of show. Visit lghom.com for more details.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Aug. 7

The Blue Rhythm Duo 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.

The Westerlees 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House.

Hobie & the Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Restaurant at Lake Lawn Resort.

ReTurn2SouL 7 to 10 p.m., Baker House.

The Blueshift Big Band 8 to 10 p.m., Geneva Theater. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets $20. To purchase, visit geneva4.com.

Casi Joy 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.

Tom Petty tribute Petty Union 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Free admission.

Bodhicitta 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway. Performing at Alex Viña’s birthday bash.

Gerald & Camille 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.

Phil Calkins 9 p.m. to midnight, DJ’s In The Drink.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Blame The Drummer 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

