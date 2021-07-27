Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: July 28-Aug. 7, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
This week
Wednesday, July 28
Kyle Deshner 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Heart By Heart 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Thursday, July 29
Open mic night hosted by Stephan & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, town of Geneva.
Georgia Rae Family Band 6 to 8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Part of VISIT Lake Geneva’s free Concerts In The Park series.
Jeff Trudell 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.
Heart By Heart 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Friday, July 30
Cole Brandt 5 to 8 p.m., The Grandview Restaurant, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Kyle Deschner 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Bird & Bloom 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
Johnny Guarnieri 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Simply Jeorge 6 to 8:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Scott Huffman & Matt Ruthenberg 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Throwback Stereo 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Blue Rhythm Duo 7 to 10 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Earth, Wind & Fire tribute Kalimba 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Jack Farina Swing Band 7 to 9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Free admission.
Dirty Canteen 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, July 31
The Thompson Duo 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra‘s “A Tale of Victory” free concert 4 p.m., Elkhorn Bandshell, 200 Devendorf St., Elkhorn. Visit the Orchestra’s Facebook page for more details.
Karen Shook 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes. Free drive-in outdoor concert.
Zach Ott 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Paul Zanello 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Test 1-2 5 to 9 p.m., The Waterfront on Brown’s Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 10 p.m., Baker House.
The Bart Attacks 6 p.m., Savoy Lake Geneva, W4190 West End Road, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Restaurant at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Big Al Wetzel Band 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.
Michael Woelfel 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Elvis Presley tribute Tony Rocker 7 to 9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Free admission.
Earth, Wind & Fire tribute Kalimba 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Tim B 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Ludy & the Tunes 8 p.m., Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets $20. To purchase, visit geneva4.com.
Face N Time 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.
The Good Ole Boys 9 p.m., Spoondoggers Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Squad 51 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.
Next week
Sunday, Aug. 1
Dirty Canteen 1 to 4 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
DNA 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra‘s “A Tale of Victory” free concert 4 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Visit the Orchestra’s Facebook page for more details.
Grant Milliren 6 to 8 p.m., Flat Iron Park. Part of Streets of Lake Geneva Business Improvement District’s Lake Geneva LIVE free concert series.
Frank Whiting 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar and Grill.
Monday, Aug. 2
Bird & Bloom 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Kyle Deshner 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
Thursday, Aug. 5
The Tony Ocean Show with special guest Bill Serritella 6 to 8 p.m., Flat Iron Park. Part of VISIT Lake Geneva’s free Concerts In The Park series.
Friday, Aug. 6
DNA 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
Cole Brandt 5 to 8 p.m., The Grandview Restaurant, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Big Al Wetzel Band 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Frank Whiting & Friends 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.
Casi Joy 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Mistaken Identity 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.
Matt Barri Takeover EDM Night 9 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva. With 418, Cheap Thrill, Back To Back and JPEBRO. Ages 18 and up. Doors open 8 p.m. Tickets $20 advance, $30 day of show. Visit lghom.com for more details.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Aug. 7
The Blue Rhythm Duo 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
The Westerlees 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House.
Hobie & the Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Terry Sweet 6 to 10 p.m., Frontier Restaurant at Lake Lawn Resort.
ReTurn2SouL 7 to 10 p.m., Baker House.
The Blueshift Big Band 8 to 10 p.m., Geneva Theater. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets $20. To purchase, visit geneva4.com.
Casi Joy 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Tom Petty tribute Petty Union 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Free admission.
Bodhicitta 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway. Performing at Alex Viña’s birthday bash.
Gerald & Camille 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
Phil Calkins 9 p.m. to midnight, DJ’s In The Drink.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Blame The Drummer 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.