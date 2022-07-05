Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: July 6-16, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. Artist names below in bold.
Big gigs on the horizon
Rage Against The Machine — Special guests Run The Jewels. Saturday, July 9, 8 p.m., Alpine Valley Music Theatre, 2699 County Road D, East Troy. Tickets start at $69. To purchase, go to livenation.com and search “Alpine Valley Music Theatre.”
Cherry Pie — Wednesday, July 13, 7:30 p.m., at Elkhorn Ribfest, Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. See this week’s Happenings column for more about Ribfest.
The Tony Ocean Show with special guest Bill Serritella — Thursday, July 7, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, visitlakegeneva.com. Free show, part of Visit Lake Geneva’s Concerts in the Park series.
7th Heaven — Friday, July 15, 7:30-10:30 p.m., at Elkhorn Ribfest, Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Abbacadabra — ABBA tribute. Wednesday-Saturday, July 6-9, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.
Kashmir — Led Zeppelin tribute. July 15, 6:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest, Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra — July 14, 6-8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, visitlakegeneva.com. Free show, part of Visit Lake Geneva’s Concerts in the Park series.
Piper Road Spring Band — Friday, July 15, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, phoenixparkbandshell.com. Free concert.
Hairbanger’s Ball — Thursday, July 14, 7-10 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest, Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Kalimba — Earth, Wind & Fire tribute. Friday-Saturday, July 15-16, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.
Joe 2.0 — Saturday, July 9, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan, phoenixparkbandshell.com. Free concert.
Tallan Latz — Saturday, July 16, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, phoenixparkbandshell.com. Free concert.
Greg Pitts — James Taylor tribute. Wednesday-Thursday, July 13-14, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.
Calendar
Wednesday, July 6 Tom Stanfield — 8-11 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, July 7
Don Wiggins — 6-9 p.m., The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.
Friday, July 8
Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Edison Blake — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs, Lake Geneva.
Bahama Bob on the steel drums — 6-8 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.
Novy Spinners — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.
Karen Shook — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, July 9
Kenny Jones Duo — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Scott & Jess — 4-7 p.m., Mars Resort.
Eimile Malmgren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.
Paul Zalello — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.
Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Indigo Canyon — 6-9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Petty Union — Tom Petty tribute, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.
Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.
Tony Ocean — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.
D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, July 10
The Doghouse Roses — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Indigo Canyon Duo — 3-6 p.m., Mars Resort.
Tuesday, July 12
D’Lite Duo under the tent, unplugged — 4:30-7:30 p.m., Mars Resort.
Frank Whiting — 5-8 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Dan Lepien — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, part of Texas Tuesday.
Wednesday, July 13
The Gravity of Youth — 3-4:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest, Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Jimmy Nick — 6 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest, Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Tom Stanfield — 8-11 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses.
Thursday, July 14
Petty Thieves — 3 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest, Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Breaking Cadence — 4:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest, Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Don Wiggins — 6-9 p.m., The Ridge.
Friday, July 15
D’Lite Duo — noon, Elkhorn Ribfest, Walworth County Fairgrounds.
The Spectaculars — 2:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest, Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Jonathan Polit — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.
Frank Whiting — 6-9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 South Lake Shore Drive, Town of Linn.
D’Lite Duo — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.
Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.
Ludy — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.
D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, July 16
Lake Geneva House of Music — 1:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest, Walworth County Fairgrounds.
The Smoky Nights — 2:30-4:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest, Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Matt Jaye — 3-6 p.m., Pier 290.
Jeff Walski — 4-7 p.m., Mars Resort.
The Cheap Shots — 4:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest, Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Rotten Brothers — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.
Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Sweet T featuring the Thompson Duo — 6 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest, Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Smooth Blues Band — 6-9 p.m., The Hive Taproom.
Serendipity — 6:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest, Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Rampage — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.
Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.
Glenn Davis — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.
Arch Allies — 7:30 p.m., Elkhorn Ribfest, Walworth County Fairgrounds.
D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.