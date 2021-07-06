Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: July 7-18, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gigs this week

Once again, parks in Lake Geneva and Delavan will play host to free concerts, while an amphitheater in the town of Geneva has a special treat lined up for Toby Keith fans.

Lake Geneva has two free concert series bringing an eclectic mix of musicians to Flat Iron Park.

VISIT Lake Geneva’s Concerts In The Park series continues, with shows Thursdays, July 8 and 15, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Mr. Meyers Band plays July 8, while Swing Nouveau performs July 15.

The Swing Nouveau show ties into Lake Geneva Day. For more on that, read the Happenings column in this week’s Resorter.

According to visitlakegeneva.com, local food vendors will be at each Thursday concert.

Streets of Lake Geneva Business Improvement District’s Lake Geneva LIVE series draws more sweet summer sounds to the park Sunday, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Sponsored by Lake Geneva House of Music, the series kicks off July 11 with Matt Ray, of Mangled Mona.