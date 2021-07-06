Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: July 7-18, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Big gigs this week
Once again, parks in Lake Geneva and Delavan will play host to free concerts, while an amphitheater in the town of Geneva has a special treat lined up for Toby Keith fans.
Lake Geneva has two free concert series bringing an eclectic mix of musicians to Flat Iron Park.
VISIT Lake Geneva’s Concerts In The Park series continues, with shows Thursdays, July 8 and 15, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Mr. Meyers Band plays July 8, while Swing Nouveau performs July 15.
The Swing Nouveau show ties into Lake Geneva Day. For more on that, read the Happenings column in this week’s Resorter.
According to visitlakegeneva.com, local food vendors will be at each Thursday concert.
Streets of Lake Geneva Business Improvement District’s Lake Geneva LIVE series draws more sweet summer sounds to the park Sunday, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Sponsored by Lake Geneva House of Music, the series kicks off July 11 with Matt Ray, of Mangled Mona.
In Delavan, the stream of weekly free live shows continues at the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St.
Soul Sacrifice, a salute to Santana, plays Saturday, July 10.
Focusing more on the horn-driven rock sounds of groups such as Chicago, Blood Sweat & Tears and Tower of Power is One Foot In The Groove, which plays the Bandshell Saturday, July 17.
Both shows are scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m.
Made In America, a tribute to Toby Keith, is Friday, July 9, with special guest Jeannette King.
The concert is at House of Music’s CTB Amphitheater, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Tickets $20 advance, $30 day of show.
The show is part of the We Walk the Line for Colton fundraiser, to help an area child who is waiting for a heart transplant. Portion of ticket sales goes toward Colton.
Gates open 5 p.m. King goes on at 7 p.m. Made In America performs 8 p.m.
Visit lghom.com to purchase tickets and for more information.
More music this week
Wednesday, July 7
Kyle Deshner 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Troubadour Live, tribute to Carole King and James Taylor 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheater.com for details.
Bree Morgan 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., Northsiders Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, July 8
Open mic night hosted by Stephan & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Lane, Unit C, town of Geneva.
Monthly singer-songwriter/open mic/open jam hosted by Lara Bell 7 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music.
Troubadour Live, tribute to Carole King and James Taylor 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheater.com for details.
Friday, July 9
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Cole Brandt 5 to 8 p.m., The Grandview Restaurant, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Bird & Bloom 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
Blue Rhythm 5:30 to 9 p.m., Northsiders Lake Geneva.
Big Al Wetzel Band 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Frank Whiting 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Novy Spinners 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Toby Keith tribute Made In America, with special guest Jeannette King, Lake Geneva House of Music’s CTB Amphitheater. Gates open 5 p.m. King performs 7 p.m. Made In America starts 8 p.m. Tickets $20 advance, $30 day of show. Visit lghom.com for more details.
Scott Huffman 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Phil Collins tribute Still Collins USA 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, July 10
Rick Venn noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Lake Life Patio Jams with Billy Farmer 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Blue Rhythm 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Mackenzie O’Brien 2 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City. Performing at Herner’s anniversary celebration.
Exit Plan 3 to 5 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 Highway 11, Delavan. Ride/benefit show.
Sid Simo 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes. Free drive-in outdoor concert.
DNA 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Miles Over Mountains 5 to 8 p.m., Pell Lake Inn, W1282 N. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield. All ages, free admission for the show during the Inn’s 10th anniversary bash.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Craig Baumann-Aaron Gardner Duo 6 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Tom Petty tribute band Petty Union 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.
Dan Maguire 7 to 10 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Michael Woelfel 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda.
Phil Collins tribute Still Collins USA 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
John Cougar Mellencamp tribute Mellencougar 8 to 11 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, at Herner’s anniversary celebration.
Conundrum 8 p.m., Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Under Siege 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Doug Sheen 8 p.m. to midnight, Burlington Tap and Smokehouse, 7305 McHenry St., Bohners Lake.
LoFi Hip Hop 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., hosted by Sunny Daze and DJ Illya, featuring live PA by Charlie Otto, Baker House’s Boiler Room.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Next week
Sunday, July 11
The Thompson Duo 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
Frank Whiting & Friends 3 to 6 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Monday, July 12
DNA 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
Wednesday, July 14
Kyle Deshner 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., The Waterfront on Brown’s Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Thursday, July 15
The Spectaculars 4 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, , 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, at Elkhorn Ribfest. See story in this week’s Resorter for more about Ribfest.
Tim Gleason 5 p.m., Country Thunder Wisconsin, side stage, 2305 Richmond Road, Twin Lakes. Ticket prices vary, with general admission starting at $99. Visit the Tim Gleason Facebook page for details.
Open mic night hosted by Stephan & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Glenn Davis 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Too Hype Crew 8 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, Elkhorn Ribfest. See story in this week’s Resorter for more about Ribfest.
Friday, July 16
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
7th Heaven 6 to 9 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, Elkhorn Ribfest. See story in this week’s Resorter for more about Ribfest.
Jim Gaff 7 p.m., Baker House.
Don Wiggins 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda.
The Beach Boys tribute act Sounds of Summer 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
Eric Church 8 p.m., Country Thunder Wisconsin. Ticket prices vary, with general admission starting at $99. Visit the Eric Church Facebook page for more details.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, July 17
Greg Shaffer Jazz Duo 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop patio.
Tim Gleason 2:30 p.m., Country Thunder Wisconsin, side stage. Ticket prices vary, with general admission starting at $99. Visit the Tim Gleason Facebook page for details.
Sawdust Symphony 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House. Free drive-in outdoor concert.
Chicks With Hits, featuring Pam Tillis, Terri Clark and Suzy Bogguss 5 to 8 p.m., Country Thunder Wisconsin.
DNA 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Bella Cain 6 to 10:30 p.m., Walworth County Fairgrounds, at Elkhorn Ribfest. See story in this week’s Resorter for more about Ribfest.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Doug Sheen 6 to 10 p.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill, 10521 Route 47, Hebron, Illinois.
ReTurn2Soul 7 to 10 p.m., Baker House.
DJ Mister Woods 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda.
The Beach Boys tribute act Sounds of Summer 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more information.
PB&J 7 to 11 p.m., Pat’s Brew & Que, 124 North St., Sharon.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.