Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: June 1-11, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. Artist names below in bold.

Big gigs on the horizon

Knotfest Roadshow — featuring Slipknot, Cypress Hill and Ho9909. Saturday, June 4, 6:30 p.m., Alpine Valley Music Theatre, 2699 County Road D, East Troy. General admission tickets start at $16. Visit livenation.com and search “Alpine Valley” for more information.

Monsters of Rock Tribute ‘84 — featuring Lines of Loyalty, Mötley Crüe tribute Motley Inc., Van Halen tribute Atomic Punks and AC/DC tribute Back In Black. Saturday, June 11, gates open 4 p.m., show starts 5 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Trunk H, Town of Geneva, lghom.com. General ticket: $35. VIP Experience: $85.

7th Heaven — June 11, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Washington St., Delavan, phoenixparkbandshell.com. Free concert.

American English — tribute to The Beatles. Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

The Stephen Hull Experience — June 4, bar and kitchen open 6:30 p.m., show 8:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, lghom.com. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 at door.

Ron Gartner — Bobby Darin tribute. Wednesday, June 8, and Thursday, June 9, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Mellencougar — John Cougar Mellencamp tribute. Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Calendar

Wednesday, June 1

St. Joe Jack — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Karen Shook — 6 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St.

Thursday, June 2

Doghouse Roses — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St.

Don Wiggins — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Friday, June 3

Bird & Bloom — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Grant Milliren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Bahama Bob on the steel drums — 6-8 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Pete Henry & Kevin Troestler — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Scott Huffman — 7-10 pm., The Ridge.

Glenn Davis — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive.

Jack Farina Swing Band — 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Free concert.

Open mic night — 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Jazz Night — 8-11:30 p.m., The Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

The Gravity of Youth — 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Saturday, June 4

The Blues Rhythm Duo — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Chad Hell — 2-5 p.m., Turtle Lake Tap & Grill, N6513 Anderson Drive, Delavan.

Karen Shook — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

The Roundabouts — 4-7 p.m., Mars Resort.

Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Hobie & the Leftovers — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Jazz In The Park featuring Delavan High School Jazz Band — 6-8 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Free concert.

Matt Meyer Duo — 6-9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Jon Bon Stamos — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Telstar — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Loriann Bowdish — 7-9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Indigo Canyon Duo — 8 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva.

Bodhicitta — 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Under Siege — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., 2 Brothers Bar & Grill, N1161 Clover Road, Bloomfield.

Blame the Drummer — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, June 5

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Glenn Davis blues jam — 2-6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 N. Route 12, Richmond, Illinois.

D’Lite Duo — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Mark O’Dette — 3-6 p.m., Mars Resort.

The New Odyssey Guy — 5 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Monday, June 6

The Thompson Duo — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Abby Kay — 5 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Blues Music on the Patio with Glenn Davis and other musicians — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Tuesday, June 7

D’Lite Duo — 4:30-7:30 p.m., Mars Resort.

Mike VanDyke — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Pier 290, for Texas Tuesday.

Wednesday, June 8

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, June 9

Whalen — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Don Wiggins — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Friday, June 10

Matt Jaye — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Jeff Walski — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Bahama Bob on the steel drums — 6-8 p.m., Mars Resort.

JFK — 6-9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Town of Linn.

Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

The Doghouse Roses — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Big Al Wetzel Band — 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Abbey Springs, 1 Country Drive, Fontana.

Saturday, June 11

DNA — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Johnny Nelson — 2-5 p.m., Turtle Lake Tap & Grill.

Ludy — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

D’Lite Duo — 4-7 p.m., Mars Resort.

Eimile Malmgren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Four Wheel Drive — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Radio Recall — 6-9 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Kevin Kennedy — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Brass on Fire — 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Blackwater — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

