Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: June 15-25, 2022

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. Artist names below in bold.

Big gigs on the horizon

Geneva Jam 2022 — A jam/funk festival featuring performances by Lunar Lizard, Heads All Empty, Earthmother, Rare Element, Mungion, Steez, Joe Marcinek Band and more. Friday & Saturday, June 17-18, Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H, Town of Geneva, lghom.com. General admission tickets: $25 June 17, $35 June 18, $50 weekend bundle. VIP Experience: $85 June 18, $100 weekend bundle (June 17 VIP tickets sold out).

Feed Your Head music & camping festival — Presented by Lake Geneva’s Black Circle Records and Wise Farm Productions. With performances by Earthmother, Lunar Ticks, Jason Kane & The Jive, Andrew David Weber Band, Wise Jennings, Jeremiah Jams Band, Dr. Unk, Rust Belt, Cream City Players, Contact High, Bobby Zonit, Grassrats, Heads All Empty, Russell Thomas Group and Pete Jive. Check with individual band pages on social media for set times. June 17-18, gates open June 17 at 4 p.m., Kettle Moraine Ranch, W379 S9674 County Road S, Eagle. Visit the Feed Your Head Facebook page for updates. Tickets: $40 June 17 only, pre-sale; $50 June 18 only, pre-sale; $80 weekend pass, pre-sale. See Eventbrite page for more details on camping and other ticket options.

Ivy Ford — Saturday, June 25, bar & kitchen 6:30 p.m., show 8:30 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, lghom.com. Tickets: $15 advance, $20 at the door.

Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute — June 25 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Washington St., Delavan. Free concert.

The Buckinghams — Wednesday & Thursday, June 22-23, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Shawn Gerhard & Amy Pelton — Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood tribute. Friday & Saturday, June 24-25, Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Petty Union — Tom Petty tribute. Saturday, June 18, 7-9 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell. Free concert.

John Anthony — Rod Stewart tribute. Wednesday & Thursday, June 15-16, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Strange Magic — Electric Light Orchestra tribute. Friday & Saturday, June 17-18, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, belfrymusictheatre.com. Tickets: $58-76.

Calendar

Wednesday, June 15

Matt Jaye — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Kenny Jones — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

D’Lite Duo — 6-9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield — 8-11 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, June 16

Tyler Smith — 6-9 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot, W3725 Club House Drive, Town of Geneva.

Matt Jaye — 6-9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Mike Van Dyke — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Don Wiggins — 6-9 p.m., The Ridge, W4240 Highway 50, Town of Geneva.

Karen Shook — 8-11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, June 17

Bill Hill — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Brido Music — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Matthew Adam — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Bahama Bob on the steel drums — 6-8 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, Town of Geneva.

Frank Whiting & Friends — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company, N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Randy McCallister — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Open mic — 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Jazz Night — 8-11:30 p.m., The Baker House, The Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, June 18

The Thompson Duo — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jon Dawley — 2-5 p.m., Turtle Lake Tap & Grill.

D’Lite Duo — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Andrew Tilander — 4-7 p.m., Mars Resort.

Mitch the Lip & Side Hustle — 4-7 p.m., The Thirsty Parrot.

Heads All Empty — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Jeff Walski — 5 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.

Tom Stanfield — 6-9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Rebecca & the Grey Notes — 6-9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Whiskey & Harmony — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Cactii — 6:30 p.m., The Annex, 39918 93rd St., Bloomfield.

Special K — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Glenn Davis — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Phil Calkins — 8-11 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.

Edison Blake — 7-10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

D’Lite Duo — 8 p.m.-midnight, Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Marr’Lo Parada — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, June 19

Open mic — 1-4 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Cole Brandt — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Frank Falduto & the Patio Daddi-os — 2-4 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis — 2-6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 N. Route 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Big Al Wetzel — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Indigo Canyon — 3-6 p.m., Mars Resort.

D’Lite — 5-9 p.m., Rosewood, 2484 County Road O South, Delavan. Tickets: $10 online, $15 day of show until 3 p.m.

JFK — 6-9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, Town of Linn.

Monday, June 20

DNA — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Blues Music on the Patio with Glenn Davis — 5:30-8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Tuesday, June 21

Doghouse Roses — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

D’Lite Duo under the tent, unplugged — 4:30-7:30 p.m., Mars Resort.

Big Al Wetzel — 5-9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Wednesday, June 22

Whalen & guest — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Glenn Davis — blues jam, 9 p.m.-midnight, Hogs and Kisses.

Thursday, June 23

Karen Shook — 6-9 p.m., Pier 290.

Don Wiggins — 6-9 p.m., The Ridge.

Frank Whiting — 6:30-9 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Big Al Wetzel — 8-11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, June 24

Matt Jaye — 4-7 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Eimile Malmgren — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Stella & Me — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Big Al Wetzel — 5-9 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.

Bahama Bob on the steel drums — 6-8 p.m., Mars Resort.

Fender Bender — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Terry Bryne — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Pine Travelers — 6-9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Andrew Tilander — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Open mic — 7 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Jazz Night — 8-11:30 p.m., The Baker House.

Saturday, June 25

Cole Brandt — 2-5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Chris Kohn — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Jeff Trudell — 5-8 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery.

Sipos & Young — 5-9 p.m., Geneva Lake Distilling + Studio Winery.

Doghouse Roses — 6-9 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Two Beer Tommy — 6-9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Banana Wind — Jimmy Buffet tribute, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Company.

Ludy — 7-11 p.m., Pier 290.

Karen Shook — 7-10 p.m., The Ridge.

Dirty Canteen — 8 p.m., Spoondoggers Bar & Grill, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Squad 51 — 10 p.m.-1 a.m., The Lookout at Lake Lawn Resort.

