Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: June 16-26, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

This week’s big gig

The MilBillies return to the area Thursday, June 17, with a show starting at 6 p.m. at 1841 Farms and Vineyard, 3640 Bieneman Road, Burlington.

The Milwaukee bluegrass act performs regularly throughout Wisconsin.

The MilBillies have played in Burlington before, as well as the town of Geneva and what is arguably the largest bluegrass event in Walworth County — the East Troy Bluegrass Festival.

At the June 17 vineyard show, guests should bring chairs. Doors open 5:30 p.m.

More music this week

Wednesday, June 16

Kyle Deshner 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., The Waterfront on Brown’s Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.

Thursday, June 17