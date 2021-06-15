Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: June 16-26, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
This week’s big gig
The MilBillies return to the area Thursday, June 17, with a show starting at 6 p.m. at 1841 Farms and Vineyard, 3640 Bieneman Road, Burlington.
The Milwaukee bluegrass act performs regularly throughout Wisconsin.
The MilBillies have played in Burlington before, as well as the town of Geneva and what is arguably the largest bluegrass event in Walworth County — the East Troy Bluegrass Festival.
At the June 17 vineyard show, guests should bring chairs. Doors open 5:30 p.m.
More music this week
Wednesday, June 16
Kyle Deshner 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., The Waterfront on Brown’s Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Thursday, June 17
Open mic night hosted by Stephan & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, town of Geneva.
Michael Woelfel 6 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink.
Friday, June 18
Jim Gaff and Wild Coyote Tails 4 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Cole Brandt 5 to 8 p.m., The Grandview Restaurant, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Tom Stanfield 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Joey Halbur 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Don Wiggins 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Frank Whiting 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Zach Goforth Trio 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson tribute act The Outlaws 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.
Big Al Wetzel Band 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, June 19
Rick Venn noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Lake Life Patio Jams with Billy Farmer 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
DNA 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Lunar Lizard 3 to 6 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan.
ABBA tribute act Dancing Queen 7 to 9 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Show is part of the park’s free concert series.
Jeff Walski 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.
Jazz Duo 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Sorry, We’re Open 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., The Ridge Hotel outdoor veranda.
Scott Huffman Duo 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Special K 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson tribute act The Outlaws 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.
Lunar Lizard 8 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Two Beer Tommy 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Simply Elton 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Under Siege 9 p.m. to midnight, Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Next week
Sunday, June 20
The Nick Bell Band 1 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Suit Up! 1 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.
Blues Rhythm Duo 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Monday, June 21
Blues On The Patio with Glenn Davis and other musicians 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s Pepperoni Pub, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Thursday, June 24
Open mic night hosted by Stephan & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 10 p.m., Baker House.
Big Al Wetzel and Jimbo 8 to 11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.
Friday, June 25
Jazz Duo 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Big Al Wetzel Band 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Jeff Trudell 6 to 8:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Jeff Walski 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Karen Shook 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.
1960s rock tribute British Invasion Years 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.
Scott Huffman 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Peter and the Versatiles 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, June 26
Rick Venn noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand.
Glenn Davis 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House.
Badger High School Jazz Combo 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
The Bart Attacks 6 p.m., Savoy Lake Geneva, W4190 West End Road, town of Geneva.
Dave Matthews Band cover act Ants Marching 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.
“Elvis Presley Tribute: A Night with the King,” starring Jonathan Lyons 7 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva. Special guest: Lara Bell. Tickets $15 advance, $20 day of show. Doors open 6 p.m. Visit lghom.com to purchase tickets and for more information.
1960s rock tribute British Invasion Years 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.
Billy Joel and Elton John tribute act Piano Man 7 to 9 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Show is part of the park’s free concert series.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Kevin Kennedy 7 to 10:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Lunar Lizard 7 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.
Jeff Walski 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery.
Twista with special guest DJ G-Love 9 p.m., Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $25 to $80. Visit the theater’s Facebook page to purchase tickets and for more details.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.