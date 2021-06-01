Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: June 2-13, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, June 2

Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Frank Whiting 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Thursday, June 3

Open mic night hosted by Stephan & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Lake Geneva.

Andy Braun 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., 1841 Farms and Vineyard, 3640 Bienaman Road, Burlington. Outdoor event, bring a chair. If weather does not allow being outdoors, event will take place inside the 1841 main barn.

Queen Booze Cruise featuring The Gravity of Youth 7 to 9 p.m., on Lake Lawn Resort’s Lake Lawn Queen, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Boarding starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $35 children, $55 adults. Visit The Gravity of Youth Facebook page to purchase tickets and for more details.