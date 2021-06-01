Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: June 2-13, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, June 2
Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.
Frank Whiting 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Thursday, June 3
Open mic night hosted by Stephan & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Lake Geneva.
Andy Braun 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., 1841 Farms and Vineyard, 3640 Bienaman Road, Burlington. Outdoor event, bring a chair. If weather does not allow being outdoors, event will take place inside the 1841 main barn.
Queen Booze Cruise featuring The Gravity of Youth 7 to 9 p.m., on Lake Lawn Resort’s Lake Lawn Queen, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Boarding starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $35 children, $55 adults. Visit The Gravity of Youth Facebook page to purchase tickets and for more details.
Monthly singer/songwriter night with Lara Bell 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Open mic 7 p.m. Open jam 9:30 p.m. No cover. Visit lghom.com for more info.
Friday, June 4
DNA 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Stu the Piano Guy 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
First Fridays at Avant with Sam Barrett 5 to 8 p.m., Avant Cycle Café, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
The Byrd Brothers 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Simply Jeorge 6 to 8:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Pete Henry 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Beatles tribute act American English 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.
Time Machine 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Dirty Canteen 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, June 5
Rick Venn noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Lake Life patio jams with Billy Farmer 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
The Thompson Duo 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Jimmy LeRose 4 to 8 p.m., The Farmstand.
The Jeannette King Band 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes. Free outdoor drive-in concert.
Blue Rhythm 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
The Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Stupid Thick 6:30 p.m., Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva. Special guest to be announced.
Indigo Canyon 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.
Beatles tribute act The Britins 7 to 9 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Part of the park’s free concert series.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Jenny H 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
Beatles tribute act American English 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.
Mistaken Identity 8 p.m. to midnight, Herner’s Hideaway.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, June 6
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tom Stanfield, 240 West.
Chris Minardi noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand.
Kyle Deschner 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Bird & Bloom 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Jeff Walski 3 to 7 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill.
Ludy & the Tunes 5 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling. Tickets start at $20. Visit Studio Winery or John Puleo Facebook pages to purchase.
Phil Calkins 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rosewood, 2484 County Road O South, Delavan.
Monday, June 7
Blues On The Patio featuring Glenn Davis and others 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s Pepperoni Pub, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Free, weather permitting.
Thursday, June 10
Open mic night hosted by Stephan & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Friday, June 11
Kyle & Stephan Jazz Duo 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Jonathan Polit 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Doug Sheen 5:30 to 9 p.m., Northsiders Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute act Fortunate Son 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.
Shannon Marie 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, June 12
Rick Venn noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand.
Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra 3 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
DNA 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Rick Venn 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
AC/DC tribute act Back In Black 6 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music’s CTB Amphitheater. Also featuring The Who tribute act The Who’s Who and special guest Electric Revolution. Gates open 5 p.m. Electric Revolution performs at 6 p.m., The Who’s Who 7 p.m. and Back In Black 9 p.m. Tickets $25 advance, $35 day of show. Visit www.lghom.com to purchase and for more details.
Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute act Fortunate Son 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
The Gravity of Youth 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co. Outdoor event.
Old school hip hop tribute act Too Hype Crew 7 to 9 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell. Part of park’s free concert series.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Phil Calkins 9 p.m. to midnight, DJ’s In The Drink.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, June 13
Jackie Ernst 1 to 4 p.m., Holly’s Como Inn.
Doug Sheen 1 to 5 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.
Kyle Deschner 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Bodhicitta 4 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra 4 to 6 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell.