 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: June 2-13, 2021
alert
Live music

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: June 2-13, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, June 2

Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Frank Whiting 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Thursday, June 3

Open mic night hosted by Stephan & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Lake Geneva.

Andy Braun 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., 1841 Farms and Vineyard, 3640 Bienaman Road, Burlington. Outdoor event, bring a chair. If weather does not allow being outdoors, event will take place inside the 1841 main barn.

Queen Booze Cruise featuring The Gravity of Youth 7 to 9 p.m., on Lake Lawn Resort’s Lake Lawn Queen, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Boarding starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $35 children, $55 adults. Visit The Gravity of Youth Facebook page to purchase tickets and for more details.

Monthly singer/songwriter night with Lara Bell 8 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music. Open mic 7 p.m. Open jam 9:30 p.m. No cover. Visit lghom.com for more info.

Friday, June 4

DNA 4 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Stu the Piano Guy 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

First Fridays at Avant with Sam Barrett 5 to 8 p.m., Avant Cycle Café, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

The Byrd Brothers 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Simply Jeorge 6 to 8:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Pete Henry 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Beatles tribute act American English 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.

Time Machine 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Dirty Canteen 9 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, June 5

Rick Venn noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Lake Life patio jams with Billy Farmer 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

The Thompson Duo 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jimmy LeRose 4 to 8 p.m., The Farmstand.

The Jeannette King Band 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes. Free outdoor drive-in concert.

Blue Rhythm 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

The Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Stupid Thick 6:30 p.m., Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva. Special guest to be announced.

Indigo Canyon 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.

Beatles tribute act The Britins 7 to 9 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Part of the park’s free concert series.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Jenny H 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Beatles tribute act American English 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.

Mistaken Identity 8 p.m. to midnight, Herner’s Hideaway.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, June 6

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tom Stanfield, 240 West.

Chris Minardi noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand.

Kyle Deschner 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Bird & Bloom 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Jeff Walski 3 to 7 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill.

Ludy & the Tunes 5 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling. Tickets start at $20. Visit Studio Winery or John Puleo Facebook pages to purchase.

Phil Calkins 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rosewood, 2484 County Road O South, Delavan.

Monday, June 7

Blues On The Patio featuring Glenn Davis and others 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s Pepperoni Pub, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. Free, weather permitting.

Thursday, June 10

Open mic night hosted by Stephan & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Friday, June 11

Kyle & Stephan Jazz Duo 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Jonathan Polit 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

Doug Sheen 5:30 to 9 p.m., Northsiders Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute act Fortunate Son 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.

Shannon Marie 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, June 12

Rick Venn noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand.

Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra 3 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

DNA 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Rick Venn 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.

AC/DC tribute act Back In Black 6 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music’s CTB Amphitheater. Also featuring The Who tribute act The Who’s Who and special guest Electric Revolution. Gates open 5 p.m. Electric Revolution performs at 6 p.m., The Who’s Who 7 p.m. and Back In Black 9 p.m. Tickets $25 advance, $35 day of show. Visit www.lghom.com to purchase and for more details.

Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute act Fortunate Son 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

The Gravity of Youth 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co. Outdoor event.

Old school hip hop tribute act Too Hype Crew 7 to 9 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell. Part of park’s free concert series.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Phil Calkins 9 p.m. to midnight, DJ’s In The Drink.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, June 13

Jackie Ernst 1 to 4 p.m., Holly’s Como Inn.

Doug Sheen 1 to 5 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Kyle Deschner 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Bodhicitta 4 p.m., Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra 4 to 6 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan’s circle of Hollywood friends

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics