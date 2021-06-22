 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: June 23-July 3, 2021
alert
Live music

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: June 23-July 3, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
Twista with Machine Gun Kelly

Performing in Lake Geneva June 26 is Chicago-born rapper Twista (left). Here he is with Machine Gun Kelly at a 2014 Interscope Records Pre Party in Los Angeles.

 Arnold Turner, Invision for Interscope Records/AP Images

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Big gig this week

Hip hop heads, rejoice! Twista is playing Saturday, June 26, at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Reportedly, the Chicago-born artist entered the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s fastest rapper in 1992.

On June 26, Twista will appear with special guest DJ G-Love.

Doors open 9 p.m. Tickets $25 to $80. Visit Geneva Theater’s Facebook page to purchase tickets and for more information.

Live music this week

Thursday, June 24

Open mic night hosted by Stephan & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, town of Geneva.

The Gravity of Youth 6 to 10 p.m. Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Big Al Wetzel and Jimbo 8 to 11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, June 25

Jazz Duo 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Big Al Wetzel Band 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Trudell 6 to 8:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Walski 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Karen Shook 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

1960s rock tribute British Invasion Years 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.

Scott Huffman 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Peter and the Versatiles 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, June 26

Rick Venn noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Glenn Davis 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.

Badger High School Jazz Combo 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

The Bart Attacks 6 p.m., Savoy Lake Geneva, W4190 West End Road, town of Geneva.

Dave Matthews Band cover act Ants Marching 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.

“Elvis Presley Tribute: A Night with the King,” starring Jonathan Lyons 7 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva. Special guest: Lara Bell. Tickets $15 advance, $20 day of show. Doors open 6 p.m. Visit lghom.com to purchase tickets and for more information.

1960s rock tribute British Invasion Years 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.

Billy Joel and Elton John tribute act Piano Man 7 to 9 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Show is part of the park’s free concert series.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy 7 to 10:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Lunar Lizard 7 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.

Jeff Walski 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Next week

Sunday, June 27

Gooroos 1 to 5 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Stephan, Kyle, Dylan Trio 2 to 5 p.m. Niche Lake Geneva. First anniversary event.

Frank Whiting & Friends 3 to 6 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Monday, June 28

Blues On The Patio with Glenn Davis and other musicians 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s Pepperoni Pub, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Wednesday, June 30

Doug Sheen 6 to 9 p.m., The Waterfront on Brown’s Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.

Fleetwood Mac tribute Tusk 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.

Thursday, July 1

Queen tribute Queen Nation with Led Zeppelin tribute Kashmir 6 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music’s CTB Amphitheater. Special guest: Lines of Loyalty. Tickets $35 advance, $45 day of show. Gates open 5 p.m. Lines of Loyalty perform 6 p.m., Kashmir 7 p.m., Queen Nation 9 p.m. Visit lghom.com to purchase tickets and for more details.

Matt Meyer & the Smooth Riders 6 to 8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Free event, part of VISIT Lake Geneva’s Concerts in the Park series.

Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 S. Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Fleetwood Mac tribute Tusk 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.

Friday, July 2

Gerald and Camille 5:30 to 9 p.m., Northsiders Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Fleetwood Mac tribute Tusk 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.

Indigo Canyon 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, July 3

Rick Venn noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand.

Blame the Drummer 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Joe 2.0 7 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell. Show is part of the park’s free concert series.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Scott Huffman & Co. 7 to 10 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 S. Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

George Michael's estate gives Lorde's Solar Power seal of approval

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics