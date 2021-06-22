Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: June 23-July 3, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Big gig this week
Hip hop heads, rejoice! Twista is playing Saturday, June 26, at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Reportedly, the Chicago-born artist entered the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s fastest rapper in 1992.
On June 26, Twista will appear with special guest DJ G-Love.
Doors open 9 p.m. Tickets $25 to $80. Visit Geneva Theater’s Facebook page to purchase tickets and for more information.
Live music this week
Thursday, June 24
Open mic night hosted by Stephan & Zack 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva, 715 Hunt Club Drive, Unit C, town of Geneva.
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 10 p.m. Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Big Al Wetzel and Jimbo 8 to 11 p.m., Privato Pizza Bistro, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.
Friday, June 25
Jazz Duo 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Big Al Wetzel Band 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Jeff Trudell 6 to 8:30 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Jeff Walski 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Karen Shook 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
1960s rock tribute British Invasion Years 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.
Scott Huffman 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Peter and the Versatiles 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, June 26
Rick Venn noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Glenn Davis 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.
Badger High School Jazz Combo 5 to 7:30 p.m., Niche Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
The Bart Attacks 6 p.m., Savoy Lake Geneva, W4190 West End Road, town of Geneva.
Dave Matthews Band cover act Ants Marching 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.
“Elvis Presley Tribute: A Night with the King,” starring Jonathan Lyons 7 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva. Special guest: Lara Bell. Tickets $15 advance, $20 day of show. Doors open 6 p.m. Visit lghom.com to purchase tickets and for more information.
1960s rock tribute British Invasion Years 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.
Billy Joel and Elton John tribute act Piano Man 7 to 9 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Show is part of the park’s free concert series.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Kevin Kennedy 7 to 10:30 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Lunar Lizard 7 p.m., The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, 109 E. Chestnut St., Burlington.
Jeff Walski 8 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Next week
Sunday, June 27
Gooroos 1 to 5 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.
Stephan, Kyle, Dylan Trio 2 to 5 p.m. Niche Lake Geneva. First anniversary event.
Frank Whiting & Friends 3 to 6 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Monday, June 28
Blues On The Patio with Glenn Davis and other musicians 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s Pepperoni Pub, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Wednesday, June 30
Doug Sheen 6 to 9 p.m., The Waterfront on Brown’s Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Fleetwood Mac tribute Tusk 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.
Thursday, July 1
Queen tribute Queen Nation with Led Zeppelin tribute Kashmir 6 p.m., Lake Geneva House of Music’s CTB Amphitheater. Special guest: Lines of Loyalty. Tickets $35 advance, $45 day of show. Gates open 5 p.m. Lines of Loyalty perform 6 p.m., Kashmir 7 p.m., Queen Nation 9 p.m. Visit lghom.com to purchase tickets and for more details.
Matt Meyer & the Smooth Riders 6 to 8 p.m., Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Free event, part of VISIT Lake Geneva’s Concerts in the Park series.
Michael Woelfel 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 S. Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.
Fleetwood Mac tribute Tusk 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.
Friday, July 2
Gerald and Camille 5:30 to 9 p.m., Northsiders Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Fleetwood Mac tribute Tusk 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit Belfry’s website for more details.
Indigo Canyon 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, July 3
Rick Venn noon to 4 p.m., The Farmstand.
Blame the Drummer 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Joe 2.0 7 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell. Show is part of the park’s free concert series.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Scott Huffman & Co. 7 to 10 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 S. Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.